EXCLUSIVE: James Comey Claims Trump Personally Pressured DOJ to Prosecute Him Over '86 47' Seashell Post

Former FBI Director James Comey is asking a federal judge to throw out the criminal case stemming from his controversial "86 47" Instagram post, arguing President Trump personally pushed the Justice Department to prosecute one of his most outspoken critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a newly filed motion to dismiss obtained by Radar, Comey's attorneys accuse the government of targeting him for protected political speech, claiming the prosecution violates the First Amendment and amounts to political retaliation.