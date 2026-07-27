Meghan Markle 'Relished Feeling Superior' to MasterChef Contestants, Body Language Expert Claims

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman, who is currently partnered with casinos.org , watched the episode on July 26 and had several notable takeaways.

Meghan Markle gave key tells that she felt "superior" to contestants during her guest-judging appearance on MasterChef Australia, while also sometimes showing her "vulnerable" side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Initially, Honigman theorized that Markle was showing her "vulnerable" side with her body movements.

"Meghan’s arm across her body, with her hand popped over her chin, is her favorite way to stand during MasterChef Australia," Honigman observed.

"It tells us that she’s feeling vulnerable, which is why her arm is covering her body. But the hand over the chin, while still protective, is also full of thought, contemplative. Could she be making plans for future Australian collaborations?" she wondered.

"Her hands interact with one another a lot, there are laced fingers, there’s a hand grabbing the other hand, there are steepled fingers, there’s a hand in the crook of the arm," Honigman pointed out. "Those constant hand-to-hand touch-points help Meghan keep her body covered, and they’re the main way of showing that she’s also somewhat nervous."