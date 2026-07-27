EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Slated for 'Killing Travis Kelce's Career' as Biggest Sign Yet Suggests He's Set to Quit the NFL

While Kelce has committed to a 14th NFL season with the Chiefs, but his longtime friend and mentor Cris Carter suggested the upcoming campaign could be the final chapter of the future Hall of Famer's career, fueling debate over whether retirement is now firmly on the horizon.

Carter wrote on Instagram: "Andrew (Spruill) and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the (GOAT) is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF."

A source close to Kelce said the timing of Carter's message has only intensified belief the veteran is entering the closing stretch of his career.

He said: "People around Travis have always known retirement was approaching, but seeing someone as close to him describe this as 'the last dance' has convinced many that the finish line is now in sight.

"It has nothing to do with a lack of commitment – it reflects how much he has already achieved."