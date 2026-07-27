EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Slated for 'Killing Travis Kelce's Career' as Biggest Sign Yet Suggests He's Set to Quit the NFL
July 27 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift is facing renewed claims her high-profile romance with husband Travis Kelce has accelerated speculation over the NFL star's future after the biggest indication yet emerged the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is preparing to bring his playing career to an end.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest retirement talk follows Kelce's recent marriage to Swift at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3, where the couple celebrated with around 1,000 guests before he shifted his attention back to football.
Mentor Hints At Travis Kelce's NFL Retirement
While Kelce has committed to a 14th NFL season with the Chiefs, but his longtime friend and mentor Cris Carter suggested the upcoming campaign could be the final chapter of the future Hall of Famer's career, fueling debate over whether retirement is now firmly on the horizon.
Carter wrote on Instagram: "Andrew (Spruill) and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the (GOAT) is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF."
A source close to Kelce said the timing of Carter's message has only intensified belief the veteran is entering the closing stretch of his career.
He said: "People around Travis have always known retirement was approaching, but seeing someone as close to him describe this as 'the last dance' has convinced many that the finish line is now in sight.
"It has nothing to do with a lack of commitment – it reflects how much he has already achieved."
Tight End Weighs Future After Difficult Season
Speculation about Kelce's future has continued since the Chiefs endured a difficult 2025-'26 campaign.
Although he has not announced a retirement timetable, the tight end previously admitted he was still weighing up how he would know when the right moment to walk away had arrived.
He said: "Who knows? Either (a decision) hits me quick, or I gotta take some time.
"Last year was a little bit easier. I think I knew right away I wanted to give this (year) a shot. I don't know. We'll see."
Kelce ultimately confirmed his return in March, when his New Heights podcast announced on Instagram: "HE'S BACK!!! TRAVIS KELCE IS BACK WITH THE CHIEFS FOR YEAR 14."
Swift Unfairly Blamed For Football Decisions
Another source dismissed suggestions Swift has played any role in Kelce's football future despite online criticism linking their relationship to his career decisions.
He said: "Taylor has been unfairly blamed by some people whenever Travis' future comes up. The reality is that he has spent well over a decade in one of the most physically demanding positions in football, and retirement has always been a conversation that comes with longevity, not with who he married."
Kelce and Swift, both 36, began dating in 2023, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes later crediting the singer's global popularity with expanding the franchise's worldwide profile.
Mahomes Praises Singer's Global Impact And Drive
Mahomes said: "(The Chiefs) went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor's fanbase."
He also praised Swift's work ethic, saying: "I've met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long.
"She's never not working. Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."
Sources have also told us Kelce may be ready to retire as the dog he and Swift recently bought is "baby training" for the pair ahead of starting a family.