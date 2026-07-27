EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Seeks Mental Competency Evaluation to Determine If He's Fit to Stand Trial
July 27 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The father accused of subjecting his 16 children to horrific living conditions inside what authorities have described as an Ohio "House of Horrors" is now asking a judge to determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to newly filed court documents obtained by Radar, Gary Siders Jr., through his attorney, filed a motion requesting permission to submit under seal both a motion for a competency evaluation and a proposed court entry related to the request.
Is Gary Siders Jr. Mentally Competent?
The filing states that Siders Jr.'s "competency to stand trial has been raised" and that the documents concern his "present mental condition and request for psychiatric examination."
Defense attorney R. Lee Roberts Jr. argued the records contain "highly sensitive mental health information" and should not be made available to the public.
"The public disclosure of which would unnecessarily invade Defendant’s privacy and compromise the confidentiality of competency-related proceedings," the motion states.
Gary Siders Jr. Could Undergo A Psychiatric Examination
The defense emphasized that Siders Jr. is not asking the court to seal the entire criminal case. Instead, the request is limited to documents concerning his alleged mental-health condition and any competency evaluation, arguing there is no less restrictive way to protect the confidential information contained in the filings.
"Good cause therefore exists to permit the filing of these limited documents under seal," Roberts wrote, asking the court to restrict public access to the competency-related records while allowing the remainder of the criminal proceedings to remain open.
If the judge grants the request, Siders Jr. would undergo a psychiatric examination to determine whether he is legally competent to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense before the criminal case moves forward.
Living In Severe Neglect
The latest filing comes weeks after investigators uncovered what prosecutors have described as deplorable conditions inside the family's Vinton County home.
Authorities alleged they discovered 16 children, ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers, living in severe neglect inside the residence. Investigators claimed the children were exposed to unsanitary conditions and lacked proper care, prompting the state to remove them from the home.
Siders Jr. has pleaded not guilty to multiple child neglect charges stemming from the investigation. Prosecutors allege the kids endured years of abuse and neglect, accusations that have shocked the local community and drawn national attention.
Seal the Competency Filings
The competency motion does not address the allegations against Siders Jr. or argue whether he committed the charged offenses. Rather, it focuses solely on whether he is presently capable of understanding the legal proceedings and assisting his attorneys in his own defense.
A finding that a defendant is not currently competent to stand trial does not determine guilt or innocence. Instead, it temporarily pauses the criminal proceedings while the court evaluates whether competency can be restored through treatment or other measures.
The Vinton County Common Pleas Court has not yet ruled on Siders' request to seal the competency filings or whether it will order the requested psychiatric evaluation.