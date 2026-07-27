EXCLUSIVE: Ohio 'House of Horrors' Dad Seeks Mental Competency Evaluation to Determine If He's Fit to Stand Trial

According to newly filed court documents obtained by Radar , Gary Siders Jr ., through his attorney, filed a motion requesting permission to submit under seal both a motion for a competency evaluation and a proposed court entry related to the request.

The father accused of subjecting his 16 children to horrific living conditions inside what authorities have described as an Ohio "House of Horrors" is now asking a judge to determine whether he is mentally competent to stand trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

"The public disclosure of which would unnecessarily invade Defendant’s privacy and compromise the confidentiality of competency-related proceedings," the motion states.

Defense attorney R. Lee Roberts Jr. argued the records contain "highly sensitive mental health information" and should not be made available to the public.

The filing states that Siders Jr.'s "competency to stand trial has been raised" and that the documents concern his "present mental condition and request for psychiatric examination."

The defense emphasized that Siders Jr. is not asking the court to seal the entire criminal case. Instead, the request is limited to documents concerning his alleged mental-health condition and any competency evaluation, arguing there is no less restrictive way to protect the confidential information contained in the filings.

"Good cause therefore exists to permit the filing of these limited documents under seal," Roberts wrote, asking the court to restrict public access to the competency-related records while allowing the remainder of the criminal proceedings to remain open.

If the judge grants the request, Siders Jr. would undergo a psychiatric examination to determine whether he is legally competent to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense before the criminal case moves forward.