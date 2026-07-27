Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back After Trump Mocks Her and CNN's Kaitlan Collins at White House Correspondents' Dinner
July 27 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
After President Donald Trump compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney, the TikTok star has finally responded, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mulvaney, who is a transgender woman, was used as the punchline of a joke about Collins as the CNN host was bestowed an award for her work covering the Trump administration. However, Mulvaney didn't find the comparison funny.
Dylan Mulvaney Reacts to Trump's Jab
In Trump's speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was rescheduled after a shooting, the president referenced a controversial collaborative video Mulvaney made with Bud Light beer.
Mulvaney, 29, was surprised to hear the advertisement was still major chatter for Trump, 80.
"I've been kind of flying under the radar, keeping up a pretty low profile, just like doing my little musicals, singing, dancing," she noted. "And yet I am still his topic of conversation all these years later. And it seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men. Like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds."
Additionally, Mulvaney likened Trump's disdain for her to that of a recent hookup, admitting she was "ghosted last month by a hookup who I really liked."
Dylan Mulvaney Stresses She Doesn't Need Trump's Respect
Applying a lesson she learned from the relationship issues to the ridicule from the president, Mulvaney added, “So maybe I shouldn’t want to be professionally supported by an administration that doesn’t personally support me or so many others in this country. Food for thought. In fact, maybe being publicly mocked and criticized by this administration is actually like the greatest compliment of all, because it puts me in the company of some of like the most brilliant, empathetic people in our world today.”
She further wondered why the advertisement, a simple TikTok, was still sparking worry three years after its release. From her perspective, she has "freedom" and "in a way that they will never have the privilege to experience."
Mulvaney surmised her right-wing opponents don't want her to be able to share her freedom and joy with others "because it would mean young people realizing that if someone like me can be themselves and find success and freedom, then they can find success and freedom for themselves too."
"And lastly, to the president, thank you for reminding me that I am more powerful than I even knew," she concluded.
Trump Disses Kaitlan Collins With Transphobic Remarks
Trump's speech at the prestigious dinner began with a seemingly kind sentiment. "I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," he said at the time.
However, he credited himself for Collins' career success, saying, "She shouldn't get the award." Trump then called her prize "fake" and "all about (him)."
"I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney," he added.
Trump made a sharp turn into the new subject, dredging back up the discourse about the beer collaboration. He added, "Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap. That was the worst commercial ever made by the way, for those few people who want to hear that. Most people don't care, but I would. I wouldn't want to hire Dylan any time soon."
Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light Ad
The advertisement in question was a quick clip of Mulvaney with the product on TikTok. In the video, she revealed Bud Light sent her a can with her face on it to celebrate a year since she came out as a woman.
The cans were never sold to the public, but they did spark major backlash from MAGA.
"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people," CEO Brendan Whitworth said in a statement. "We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."
After the promotional deal, Mulvaney criticized Bud Light for their lack of support. She shared the brand never reached out privately or defended her publicly.