Dylan Mulvaney Fires Back After Trump Mocks Her and CNN's Kaitlan Collins at White House Correspondents' Dinner

In Trump's speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was rescheduled after a shooting, the president referenced a controversial collaborative video Mulvaney made with Bud Light beer.

Mulvaney, 29, was surprised to hear the advertisement was still major chatter for Trump, 80.

"I've been kind of flying under the radar, keeping up a pretty low profile, just like doing my little musicals, singing, dancing," she noted. "And yet I am still his topic of conversation all these years later. And it seems to me that I might be like the one that got away for these men. Like, I am permanently burned into their retinas. I am microchipped into their minds."

Additionally, Mulvaney likened Trump's disdain for her to that of a recent hookup, admitting she was "ghosted last month by a hookup who I really liked."