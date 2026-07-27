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Home > News > Bunnie XO

Bunnie Xo Reveals Wildest Places She's Been Intimate as Ex-Prostitute Shares One Place She Would Never Do The Deed

Photo of Bunnie Xo
Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube

Bunnie Xo revealed the wildest locations where she's been intimate with someone.

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July 27 2026, Updated 5:01 p.m. ET

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While Bunnie Xo has never shied away from her past as an escort, the podcast star has now spilled on the jaw-dropping places she's gotten intimate with former boyfriends over the years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jelly Roll's ex-wife, 46, dished on how she's done the deed everywhere from graveyards to dentist offices, then shared one place she considered a "hard no" where she would never have s--.

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Bunnie Xo Has Had S-- in 'Graveyards' and a 'Dental Office'

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Photo of Bunnie Xo
Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube

Bunnie XO revealed she's done it in graveyards and dental offices.

During the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, where Bunnie Xo and her co-hosts did a session of "Ask, Tell, Confess," the crew revealed the wildest places they’ve ever gotten down.

"I think everybody knows mine. Graveyard. I've done it in graveyards. Dentist office. Dentist office with the dentist. The dental assistant. Yeah. He was my man at the time. RIP Tony," the Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic author shared.

Now sober, Bunnie previously admitted in a 2022 appearance on the S-- & Violence with Rebel Girl podcast that she liked doing it in a graveyard as her "thing" when she was using drugs, saying "back then I would be tripping," when she and her guy romped on someone's grave.

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Bunnie Xo Loves Doing It 'Outside'

Photo of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Bunnie X and Jelly Roll split in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.

Bunnie also loves the great outdoors as a place to hook up.

"I love s-- outside. I don't want to get caught, but I love s-- outside. So, I mean, I've had s-- in alleyways. Like, you just name it. It's a free-for-all. The world is your oyster, you know?" she told close friends and co-hosts Haylee and Mimi.

Bunnie mused, "I'd like to get banged in the woods. That'd be hot. Up against a tree," although she was worried about getting poison oak when Mimi noted, "You got 60 acres" at the new mansion she got after her split from Jelly Roll in May.

That led the former prostitute to realize in shock that her pal had "christened" the forest on her land first, promising, "I'll be christening them soon. Right behind you."

While dropping the confession, she didn't reveal the man she had in mind ever since she and Son of a Sinner singer finalized their divorce in early July after their shock split in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.

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Bunnie Xo Has Fond Memories of Romps on the Hood of Her Mustang

Photo of Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said there's nothing 'sexier' than fooling around on the hood of a car.

The blonde beauty revealed another place she enjoyed getting frisky, gushing, "I love getting banged on the hood of a car. Nothing makes a woman feel sexier than getting sprawled out on a car, dude."

Bunnie even explained how it was her beloved Ford where she and past lovers had their auto romps.

"Mine was my Shelby Roush Stage 2. It was a Mustang that I had," she confided to viewers.

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One Place Bunnie Xo Would Never Do It

Photo of Bunnie Xo
Source: Dumb Blonde Podcast/YouTube

Bunnie Xo recoiled at the thought of doing it on the floor of a restaurant bathroom.

While Bunnie is open to intimacy in many unorthodox places, there's one place she draws the line.

"Floor of a restaurant bathroom. That's dirty," she sneered

"I have f------ in numerous bars. I get that. But lying on the floor in any of those places. No. That's a hard no," Bunnie confessed.

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