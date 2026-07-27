Bunnie Xo Reveals Wildest Places She's Been Intimate as Ex-Prostitute Shares One Place She Would Never Do The Deed

Bunnie also loves the great outdoors as a place to hook up.

"I love s-- outside. I don't want to get caught, but I love s-- outside. So, I mean, I've had s-- in alleyways. Like, you just name it. It's a free-for-all. The world is your oyster, you know?" she told close friends and co-hosts Haylee and Mimi.

Bunnie mused, "I'd like to get banged in the woods. That'd be hot. Up against a tree," although she was worried about getting poison oak when Mimi noted, "You got 60 acres" at the new mansion she got after her split from Jelly Roll in May.

That led the former prostitute to realize in shock that her pal had "christened" the forest on her land first, promising, "I'll be christening them soon. Right behind you."

While dropping the confession, she didn't reveal the man she had in mind ever since she and Son of a Sinner singer finalized their divorce in early July after their shock split in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.