Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Privileges Stripped After Rapper Is Thrown into 'the Hole' Following Brawl

Combs will be allowed one social visit per week in the visiting room, but only if he qualifies. However, he is guaranteed a daily visit by the prison's doctor, even on weekends and holidays.

According to the handbook, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker will be notified of disciplinary action he could face as a result of his brawl, and there is a possibility he will see his good conduct time be removed due to his behavior.

Earlier this year, Combs' sentence was shortened, as he was set to walk free a month and a half earlier than his previous release date of June 4, 2028. At the time, his release date was changed to April 25, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, but now that can all change.

While behind bars, Combs is said to have been banking on the small possibility that President Trump would pardon him, with the controversial politician reportedly even considering setting the producer free as a centerpiece of America's 250th anniversary celebrations; however, that never came to fruition.