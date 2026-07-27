Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Privileges Stripped After Rapper Is Thrown into 'the Hole' Following Brawl
July 27 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' life behind bars has changed after he was thrown into solitary confinement following a nasty brawl with a fellow inmate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to previous reports, Combs got into the violent altercation after an inmate insulted the disgraced rapper, as punches were said to be thrown.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life in Solitary Confinement
While Combs "held his own" during the fight, the Bad Boys founder was sent into solitary confinement, known as "the hole," as a punishment. The 56-year-old is currently serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix after being found guilty of prostitution-related charges.
According to the Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook for FCI Fort Dix, Combs will now be denied certain privileges for getting into the heated fight. The former music star's personal property may also be taken away by prison officials.
During Combs' time in solitary confinement, he will be given basic items, including a pillow, blankets, a mattress, toilet paper, and shaving equipment.
Combs will also be able to have the company of books, including religious content, during his lonely stay in "the hole."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Release Date Impacted?
Combs will be allowed one social visit per week in the visiting room, but only if he qualifies. However, he is guaranteed a daily visit by the prison's doctor, even on weekends and holidays.
According to the handbook, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker will be notified of disciplinary action he could face as a result of his brawl, and there is a possibility he will see his good conduct time be removed due to his behavior.
Earlier this year, Combs' sentence was shortened, as he was set to walk free a month and a half earlier than his previous release date of June 4, 2028. At the time, his release date was changed to April 25, 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records, but now that can all change.
While behind bars, Combs is said to have been banking on the small possibility that President Trump would pardon him, with the controversial politician reportedly even considering setting the producer free as a centerpiece of America's 250th anniversary celebrations; however, that never came to fruition.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Continues to Face Lawsuits
Despite Combs being behind bars, the accusations against him have not stopped. He is still facing several lawsuits, including one from a male former child actor who claimed Combs sexually assaulted him as a minor.
The man, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, claimed he had met Combs at a Hollywood Hills networking event in 2007, and the two began to discuss potential career opportunities.
According to the man, Combs guided him to a back room where he offered him some alcohol before allegedly "rubbing on parts of his body," then removing his pants and performing oral s-x on him.
Court documents reveal Combs informed the then-minor that he "keep him in mind for possible opportunities" before leaving the room.
In response, Combs' rep, Juda Engelmayer, rejected the horrifying allegations and added, "The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers.
"Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest."