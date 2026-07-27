'I'm Struggling': Kendra Wilkinson Sobs Over Client Firing Her — Years After Playboy Exit For Normal Job
July 27 2026, Updated 4:17 p.m. ET
Kendra Wilkinson's attempt to reinvent herself in the world of real estate has been dealt a crushing blow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Girls Next Door alum, 41, admitted she was "struggling" after getting fired by a client in her latest setback, years after her exit from Playboy.
'It's So Hard Right Now'
"When a client fires you…after all the work you put in. Yeah, I’m struggling today, guys," a makeup-free Wilkinson wrote over an Instagram Story on July 26.
In a follow-up video, she could be seen openly weeping.
"I know that we’re living in a world of struggle right now, I know that," she shared. "But it’s just...it’s so hard. It’s so hard right now."
"I feel like I’m doing everything right in my life – I’m raising my kids and putting them first," she said about son Hank Jr., 16, and daughter Alijah, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.
"I’m doing everything good. I’m a good person. It’s just such a struggle right now," Wilkinson said through her tears.
'Getting Fired' Was 'Taking a Toll' on Kendra Wilkinson
The former Kendra on Top star also detailed the aspects of her job that are draining her.
"Fighting people who work with me, getting fired. People who are rude and mean...it's taking a toll," she explained.
A few hours later, Kendra had composed herself, changed into a fresh outfit and showed off a more polished look with her hair pulled back.
"Hey guys, I want to thank you so much for the prayers and the well wishes, and the thoughts," she told fans.
Kendra Wilkinson 'Ready to Take on a New Day'
"Today was a rough one," she continued, explaining how she dusted off the bad day and was trying to be more positive.
"I put in some eye drops, put on my face, and I'm ready to take on a new day. Gotta get back up...it's time to fight a new one and live and enjoy and be grateful for the things I do have. Love you guys, thank you," Kendra added on a more upbeat note.
After Kendra on Top came to a close in 2017 after six seasons on WE tv, the former playmate earned her California real estate license in June 2020, acing it on her first try amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She even managed to parlay it into yet another reality series. Kendra Sells Hollywood aired from 2021 through 2023 on HBO Max.
Kendra Wilkinson Currently 'on Her Own' Without Real Estate Partner
Wilkinson admitted in November 2024 that she wasn't feeling right emotionally while trying to get her feet wet as a real estate agent with cameras capturing her every move.
"I feel a little regret filming my last show because I wasn't really ready. I was a little bit off mentally," she revealed. "I was a little off mentally, and I wasn't prepared to be on a camera just yet. I wasn't fully healed or there yet. Now, I feel there."
On her reality show, Wilkinson worked on a team with the prestigious agency Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills. She was later part of Sotheby's International.
But for now, she is flying solo.
"I'm on my own at the moment with no partner, and it feels pretty cool," she revealed in a July 24 Instagram post, noting that she "recently went through some tough moments in my business."
"I’m learning to adjust to that but not let it pull me down. Still treading!!!" she promised followers.