'I'm Struggling': Kendra Wilkinson Sobs Over Client Firing Her — Years After Playboy Exit For Normal Job

"When a client fires you…after all the work you put in. Yeah, I’m struggling today, guys," a makeup-free Wilkinson wrote over an Instagram Story on July 26.

In a follow-up video, she could be seen openly weeping.

"I know that we’re living in a world of struggle right now, I know that," she shared. "But it’s just...it’s so hard. It’s so hard right now."

"I feel like I’m doing everything right in my life – I’m raising my kids and putting them first," she said about son Hank Jr., 16, and daughter Alijah, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

"I’m doing everything good. I’m a good person. It’s just such a struggle right now," Wilkinson said through her tears.