Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Drugs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Captured Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro Prepares Immunity Fight as Feds Push Case Toward 2027 Trial

A trial date has been set for ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.
Source: mega

A trial date has been set for ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Nicolás Maduro's narcoterrorism federal trial is set to begin in mid-2027, and RadarOnline.com has learned just how the disgraced former leader of Venezuela plans to defend himself.

Maduro has already pleaded not guilty to several drug-related charges after the despot and his wife were captured during a daring nighttime U.S. military operation in the oil-rich nation.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolás Maduro Prepares to Face Justice

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Maduro has pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges.
Source: mega

Maduro has pleaded not guilty to multiple drug charges.

In a formal letter obtained by Radar, both Maduro's attorneys and the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to start the trial on Tuesday, June 1, 2027.

That's only after a lengthy pre-trial process as early as this September that will include two separate rounds of evidence discovery, along with each round's accompanying period of objections and replies.

The letter also provides a clue to 63-year-old Maduro's defense strategy, suggesting he plans to claim immunity from prosecution.

"The parties agree that the defendants’ pretrial motions should be bifurcated into two rounds of briefing," the letter reads. "A first round of motions filed prior to the Government’s completion of discovery, including the defendants' anticipated motion claiming immunity in this case.

"And a second round of motions, following the Government’s completion of discovery, for any of the defendants’ additional pretrial motions."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolás Maduro's Plans For an Immunity Defense

His attorney has suggested he will declare Maduro is immune to prosecution.
Source: doj

His attorney has suggested he will declare Maduro is immune to prosecution.

According to legal experts, the immunity fight could make its way all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Though U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly said that Maduro was not the legitimate president of Venezuela, the U.S. government subsequently turned the country over to Delcy Rodríguez, Maduro's vice president, who now leads Venezuela.

Maduro's attorney could argue that in legitimizing Rodríguez, the Trump administration has shown Maduro to have been legitimate in his own right.

If those arguments fail, Maduro is expected to challenge the details of an indictment that accuses him of corrupting Venezuela’s government and using it to export cocaine on a global scale. Maduro’s lawyers are expected to present those arguments, if necessary, early next year.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump's Risky Raid Pays Off

President Trump ordered a surprise nighttime raid in Venezuela shortly after the new year.
Source: mega

President Trump ordered a surprise nighttime raid in Venezuela shortly after the new year.

Maduro faces four felony counts, including a narcoterrorism conspiracy and a cocaine importation conspiracy. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

As Radar reported, just days after the new year began, President Trump ordered what he described as a "large-scale air strike" on Caracas, Venezuela, with at least seven explosions reported around 2 a.m. ET. Roughly two hours later, Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, 69, had been captured.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote at the time.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli got married in 1997.

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's Friends Worried She Still Had a 'Blind Spot' for Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Split — 'He's Got a Real Hold on Her'

Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump's Business Deals Risk Fueling Global Corruption, Experts Warn

Nicolás Maduro Remains Defiant

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Maduro has insisted he is still the president of Veezuela.
Source: mega

Maduro has insisted he is still the president of Venezuela.

Trump later shared a photo of a captured Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima. The image, shared on Trump's Truth Social account, showed Maduro wearing a sweatshirt and sweatpants, with what appeared to be headphones and dark glasses placed over his eyes. He was holding a water bottle and looked to be handcuffed.

Maduro made his first court appearance on January 5, shaking hands with his lawyer before taking a seat. His wife was led to her seat immediately afterward. Both put on headsets to hear the proceedings as they are translated.

Appearing before Judge Alvin Hellerstein, Maduro defiantly said in Spanish: "I am not guilty, I am a decent man. I am still the president of my country."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.