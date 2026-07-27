EXCLUSIVE: Captured Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro Prepares Immunity Fight as Feds Push Case Toward 2027 Trial

In a formal letter obtained by Radar, both Maduro's attorneys and the U.S. Department of Justice agreed to start the trial on Tuesday, June 1, 2027.

That's only after a lengthy pre-trial process as early as this September that will include two separate rounds of evidence discovery, along with each round's accompanying period of objections and replies.

The letter also provides a clue to 63-year-old Maduro's defense strategy, suggesting he plans to claim immunity from prosecution.

"The parties agree that the defendants’ pretrial motions should be bifurcated into two rounds of briefing," the letter reads. "A first round of motions filed prior to the Government’s completion of discovery, including the defendants' anticipated motion claiming immunity in this case.

"And a second round of motions, following the Government’s completion of discovery, for any of the defendants’ additional pretrial motions."