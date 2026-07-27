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Home > Celebrity > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie Emotionally Begs for Mom Nancy's Return 6 Months After Abduction — 'Our Family Is in Agony'

A photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie alongside a photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC; Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Savannah Guthrie got vulnerable in a new post.

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July 27 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie is still holding out hope that her mother, Nancy Guthrie, will be returned home six months after her mysterious disappearance, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a new Instagram video, the Today co-host dropped a few cryptic hints that may shed light on the current state of the investigation.

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Savannah Guthrie Begs for the Return of Nancy Guthrie

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A missing persons notice for Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie went missing nearly six months ago.

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Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1, but authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect in her apparent abduction.

"It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony," she said in the video. "We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed."

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Savannah Claims Family Has 'Done Their Part'

A photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

She offered cryptic insight into the investigation's status.

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Savannah also claimed that their family has "done our part."

However, it's unclear exactly what the Today show host was referring to.

While early reports indicated ransom letters were sent to the media, the authenticity of those demands has been called into question. Additionally, while the family indicated they were willing to pay the ransom, it is also unclear if any money was actually paid by the Guthries.

Nonetheless, Savannah confirmed the family has no plan to give up the search.

"We will never stop looking for her," she said. "We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

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'I Truly Believe Its Never Too Late'

A photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: Instagram/@savannahguthrie

Savannah begged the captors for insight into Nancy's location.

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Savannah also appeared to speak to the alleged captors directly as she implored them to share any clue that they could to help her find her missing mother.

"I know you have tried to do things the right way," she said. "I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her."

Savannah noted, "I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

At this time, it's not clear what prompted Savanah to post the video. The case itself has received few updates in recent weeks as authorities reportedly downscale their efforts.

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Fans Rush to Support Savannah Guthrie

A photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: NBC

Savannah was bombarded with love in her comments section.

Savannah's recent post about Nancy spurred support in her comments.

Actress Kat Zammuto said, "There is so much money on the table my goodness somebody out there do the right thing and speak up for the love of God even if all you care about is the money just speak up do the right thing!!!"

Meanwhile, a fan sympathized, "How awful. My heart breaks for her. My mom passed away this year at 95 and lived a good life and I miss her terribly. I cannot imagine how she feels with not knowing what happened to her mom.. just makes a person feel physically ill."

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