Savannah Guthrie Emotionally Begs for Mom Nancy's Return 6 Months After Abduction — 'Our Family Is in Agony'

In a new Instagram video, the Today co-host dropped a few cryptic hints that may shed light on the current state of the investigation.

"It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony," she said in the video. "We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed."

Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1, but authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect in her apparent abduction.

"We will never stop looking for her," she said. "We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

While early reports indicated ransom letters were sent to the media, the authenticity of those demands has been called into question . Additionally, while the family indicated they were willing to pay the ransom, it is also unclear if any money was actually paid by the Guthries.

Savannah also appeared to speak to the alleged captors directly as she implored them to share any clue that they could to help her find her missing mother.

"I know you have tried to do things the right way," she said. "I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her."

Savannah noted, "I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

At this time, it's not clear what prompted Savanah to post the video. The case itself has received few updates in recent weeks as authorities reportedly downscale their efforts.