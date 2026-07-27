Carson Day 'Exploded Off-Air' After Vicky Nguyen Accused 'Today' Star of 'Mansplaining'

After Nguyen shared a grilling tip from Paul Hope, a Consumer Reports editor and professionally trained chef, Daly decided to step in and reveal that he and Roker "have a lot to say about the topic." The 53-year-old then went on to explain that a meat thermometer should be in the center for a correct temperature.

He also noted that the most expensive grill isn't always the best option. However, when Roker informed Daly that his tips were included in Nguyen's piece, she added, "Yeah, thank you for mansplaining that again, Carson."

“I am just passionate about the grill," Daly joked in return, as he and the rest of the group laughed. However, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, it wasn't exactly a laughing matter behind the scenes.

"Carson exploded off-air as soon as they went to commercial," a source claimed to Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack. "He's still livid, and Carson can hold a grudge."