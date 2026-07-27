Carson Day 'Exploded Off-Air' After Vicky Nguyen Accused 'Today' Star of 'Mansplaining'
July 27 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Carson Daly is being accused of raging during a commercial break on The Today Show after NBC News' Vicky Nguyen joked the TV personality was "mansplaining," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The awkward moment occurred on Friday, July 17, as Ngugyn joined Daly and Today stars Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Laura Jarrett for a "Best Ways" segment on selecting the best grill for summer barbecues, but things quickly took a turn.
'Thank You for Mansplaining'
After Nguyen shared a grilling tip from Paul Hope, a Consumer Reports editor and professionally trained chef, Daly decided to step in and reveal that he and Roker "have a lot to say about the topic." The 53-year-old then went on to explain that a meat thermometer should be in the center for a correct temperature.
He also noted that the most expensive grill isn't always the best option. However, when Roker informed Daly that his tips were included in Nguyen's piece, she added, "Yeah, thank you for mansplaining that again, Carson."
“I am just passionate about the grill," Daly joked in return, as he and the rest of the group laughed. However, according to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, it wasn't exactly a laughing matter behind the scenes.
"Carson exploded off-air as soon as they went to commercial," a source claimed to Shuter for his Naughty But Nice Substack. "He's still livid, and Carson can hold a grudge."
The Fallout: 'People Are Still Talking About It'
According to insiders close to the situation, "When something like this happens on camera, people naturally wonder what the atmosphere is like when the cameras are off. These moments don’t happen in a vacuum."
While neither party has confirmed rumors of a feud, the viral clip led many to analyze the moment.
"It was over in seconds, but people are still talking about it," a source claimed. "(Nguyen's) response resonated with the staff because they recognized the dynamic immediately. Carson would never speak to a man that way – or to Savannah Guthrie. It's always the younger female staffers who get interrupted."
Just days later, Nguyen took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of an email she received from a viewer who claimed she had to apologize for Daly for her "mansplaining" comment.
Vicky Nguyen Slammed By 'Today' Viewer
"... Your work treats viewers as if we're idiots every time you’re on the screen," part of the email read. "I wish one of your co-hosts would say to you, 'Thanks for elite-splaining that to the unwashed masses ahahahahhahahaha' and give you a phony hug."
The negative email concluded, "Get off your high horse, lady. I know this is only being read by an assistant who will never pass it on, but at least I hope it give you a smile if you find your boss as insufferable as the average viewer does."
"It's hard out here for a consumer reporter," the investigative reporter joked in the caption. Many agreed with Nguyen's light-hearted take on the situation, as one person commented, "I think it’s crazy that someone feels the need to write this.
"They don't know your relationship with Carson Daly and should not be offended for him."
Drama at 'Today' Show
Another user said, "You don't owe anyone an apology. Every member of the Today team has shared playful zingers and lighthearted clapbacks on air over the years..."
Even Roker responded and noted, "Vicky, Deborah's mom has the saying that fits for this person: Bless his/her heart!" referring to his wife, Deborah Roberts.
Daly and Nguyen's exchange is just the latest dramatic incident that has occurred on the popular news show. Just last week, Andrew Truelove was arrested after he allegedly followed Melvin into the NBC building and lunged at him and made racially charged insults.
Both Melvin and Roker took out restraining orders against the alleged intruder.