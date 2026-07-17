Craig Melvin Breaks Silence on 'Today' Show Security Scare as Host and Co-Anchor Al Roker Granted Restraining Orders Against Intruder

He said on the morning show, "Just a quick moment to address an incident that happened yesterday. You may have heard that, unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here in Studio 1A.

"Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly. He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter, and we are just very happy that everyone is safe."

Roker, 71, agreed: "Absolutely," before weekend anchor Laura Jarrett, 42, who's filling in for Savannah Guthrie, added: "Yes. Of course. We want to make sure you're safe."

"Safe and sound," said Melvin, ready to move on."