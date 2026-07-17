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Home > News > Today Show

Craig Melvin Breaks Silence on 'Today' Show Security Scare as Host and Co-Anchor Al Roker Granted Restraining Orders Against Intruder

picture of Craig Melvin and Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Craig Melvin and Al Roker have taken out a restraining order against the alleged intruder who evaded security during Thursday's show.

July 17 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

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Craig Melvin addressed the Today show security scare on Friday, July 17, amid reports the host and co-anchor Al Roker had taken out restraining orders against an alleged intruder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 47-year-old reassured viewers he was "safe and sound" after a man managed to evade security and allegedly lunged at him on set while hurling a racist slur.

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'Safe And Sound — Ready To Move On'

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picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Melvin reassured viewers he was doing fine after being targeted in a security scare.

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He said on the morning show, "Just a quick moment to address an incident that happened yesterday. You may have heard that, unfortunately, an intruder made his way into an unauthorized area here in Studio 1A.

"Thankfully, he was apprehended quickly. He was placed under arrest. We are cooperating fully with the NYPD as they investigate the matter, and we are just very happy that everyone is safe."

Roker, 71, agreed: "Absolutely," before weekend anchor Laura Jarrett, 42, who's filling in for Savannah Guthrie, added: "Yes. Of course. We want to make sure you're safe."

"Safe and sound," said Melvin, ready to move on."

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'Incident Being Treated As Hate Crime'

picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

Melvin was confronted on a staircase between eight to ten seconds.

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Andrew Truelove has been identified as the suspect in the scary in-studio incident.

The 41-year-old was profiled by the L.A. Times in 2023 after attempting to launch a social media company and ending up homeless.

He managed to slip past security guards stationed in front of a vestibule near Studio 1A and into a restricted area, police said.

Truelove allegedly encountered Melvin on a staircase, in an interaction that lasted roughly eight to ten seconds.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime. Truelove was charged with hate crime menacing, hate crime burglary, and hate crime criminal trespass, the NYPD said in a statement Thursday,

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Intruder Was Originally 'Asking for Roker'

picture of Al Roker
Source: MEGA

Roker was the original target of intruder, according to sources.

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Meanwhile, according to TMZ, Truelove's attorney, Lawrence Gerzog, says a judge issued a protective order requiring Truelove to stay away from Roker and Melvin.

Truelove was reportedly asking for Roker, 71, after sneaking through security, and when he couldn't find him, he turned his attention to Melvin and confronted him in a restricted area.

Law enforcement insiders said Truelove can't go near the two men at NBC or their homes. He's currently behind bars at Rikers Island in New York on $20,000 bail.

Radar previously revealed that a security guard had been fired by NBC News following the scare.

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picture of Craig Melvin
Source: MEGA

A security guard has been sacked after Melvin was targeted in NBC studio.

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'It Hit Everyone Hard': Savannah Guthrie 'Triggered' by Intruder Security Scare at NBC Studios — Nearly 6 Months After Mom Nancy's Abduction

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The unidentified staffer was axed after the man slipped into Studio 1A at New York City's Rockefeller Center around 9 am while the hosts were off air

New security footage reportedly showed the moment before the break-in.

Two guards were stationed at the entrance, and as one walked away, the other allegedly didn't notice the suspect slip into the restricted area, according to PageSix. It's not known which guard was sacked.

The security guard’s axing has prompted much sympathy within the Today show, according to insiders, who described the fired staffer as a well-liked employee at the building.

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picture of Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Security has been increased at NBC following the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy.

As Radar previously revealed, security at the morning show has been a top focus amid the disappearance and search for co-host Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy.

The network took steps shortly after Nancy's February abduction to beef up police and security presence at the studio, out of what officials called an "abundance of caution."

"Things are tense at the studio, and as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent," one insider said at the time, adding, "NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe."

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