Trump White House Considering 250 Pardons to Celebrate Country's Birthday — As Critics Claim Prez Will Set Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell Free

Donald Trump's staffers are said to be discussing a possible announcement of presidential pardons as a centerpiece of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend, according to The Atlantic.

The idea has been described as "250 pardons for 250 years," and while President Trump has reportedly yet to be handed the proposal, internal polling suggests a mass pardon could "benefit" the president.

But no one would benefit more than the people Trump chooses to pardon, and many online believe that could include the disgraced music mogul and Jeffrey Epstein's former lover.

"Nothing says 'I love America' quite like allowing dozens of s-- offenders at our kids," one person tweeted, implying those would be who the administration may pardon, as another slammed, "If Ghislaine Maxwell gets pardoned, history won't remember it as an act of mercy, it'll remember it as an admission."

A third person piled on, "I hope this doesn't happen. Turning America's 250th birthday into a mass pardon spectacle—especially if it includes people like Maxwell or Diddy—would be a terrible way to celebrate freedom and justice."

While one person blasted: "Trump would probably pardon Hitler if he was still alive."