Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump White House Considering 250 Pardons to Celebrate Country's Birthday — As Critics Claim Prez Will Set Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell Free

Donald Trump could be considering another round of pardons for criminals like Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: mega

Donald Trump could be considering another round of pardons.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

America may be turning 250, but some of the nation's most notorious criminals could be the ones getting the presents, RadarOnline.com can report.

The White House has floated a plan to grant a staggering 250 presidential pardons to celebrate America 250, and critics are worried those could include long-desired "get out jail free" cards to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Article continues below advertisement

Pardon Me?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
The idea would be a '250 pardons for 250 years' celebration.
Source: mega

The idea would be a '250 pardons for 250 years' celebration.

Donald Trump's staffers are said to be discussing a possible announcement of presidential pardons as a centerpiece of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend, according to The Atlantic.

The idea has been described as "250 pardons for 250 years," and while President Trump has reportedly yet to be handed the proposal, internal polling suggests a mass pardon could "benefit" the president.

But no one would benefit more than the people Trump chooses to pardon, and many online believe that could include the disgraced music mogul and Jeffrey Epstein's former lover.

"Nothing says 'I love America' quite like allowing dozens of s-- offenders at our kids," one person tweeted, implying those would be who the administration may pardon, as another slammed, "If Ghislaine Maxwell gets pardoned, history won't remember it as an act of mercy, it'll remember it as an admission."

A third person piled on, "I hope this doesn't happen. Turning America's 250th birthday into a mass pardon spectacle—especially if it includes people like Maxwell or Diddy—would be a terrible way to celebrate freedom and justice."

While one person blasted: "Trump would probably pardon Hitler if he was still alive."

Article continues below advertisement

Requests for Pardons are Pouring In

Trump has not indicated if he will follow through yet.
Source: MEGA

Trump has not indicated if he will follow through yet.

According to reports, attorneys and lobbyists have been inundated with requests to take on pardon cases in recent weeks as word of the pardon possibility spreads.

One lawyer said: "In 30 years of practicing law, I've never seen anything like this," while another confessed, "I'm exhausted."

While the proposal is still in the planning stages, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Atlantic the ultimate approval comes down to her boss.

"President Trump takes his absolute constitutional power to issue pardons and commutations seriously," she said in a statement. "That’s why we have a rigorous review process involving the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel’s Office – a team of elite lawyers who carefully evaluate every request before it reaches the President’s desk, and he serves as the final decision maker."

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy Begs Donald

Combs has been begging the president to free him.
Source: mega

Combs has been begging the president to free him.

In January 2026, Trump confirmed he received a letter from Combs asking about a pardon after the rapper was found guilty in July 2025 on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Shortly after he arrived at FCI Fort Dix in late October 2025, Combs was allegedly boasting to fellow inmates that a pardon was coming his way because Trump "owes him one."

"Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back," one source claimed. "He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing."

But earlier this year, Trump brushed aside the request, telling reporters, "A lot of people have asked me for pardons" while simply confirming, "I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively Wants Justin Baldoni to Pay Her $8Million Legal Bill After Actress Fought His 'Frivolous' Lawsuit in Nasty Court Battle

Photo of Lily Phillips

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Phillips' Stalker Terror — Rage-Bait X-Rated Star Targeted at Home By Fan In His 40s As She's Hit With Lewd Offers on the Streets Every Day

Ghislaine Maxwell's 'PR Nightmare'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Trump has been warned not to pardon Maxwell.
Source: mega

Trump has reportedly been warned not to pardon Maxwell.

Meanwhile, Trump's inner circle has been adamant that he not grant Maxwell's request, for fear of the public relations nightmare that could follow.

Maxwell has been desperately seeking a full pardon from Trump, and in return, she could allegedly be willing to spill her secrets about the financier's hidden criminal empire. But according to the explosive new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the president's closest confidants have warned him to say no.

Former White House deputy chief of staff James Blair reportedly argued, "We can’t offer Ghislaine Maxwell anything."

"A, I don’t know why we would. And B, if we give Ghislaine Maxwell any sort of break whatsoever and then she turns around and says nice things about us, or says nice things about us and we give her a break, it will undermine the entire point of her saying good things."

"That will feed the conspiracy theory, period," he added. "If there’s nothing for her to say that hurts us, we shouldn't have to offer her anything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.