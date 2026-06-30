Trump White House Considering 250 Pardons to Celebrate Country's Birthday — As Critics Claim Prez Will Set Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell Free
June 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
America may be turning 250, but some of the nation's most notorious criminals could be the ones getting the presents, RadarOnline.com can report.
The White House has floated a plan to grant a staggering 250 presidential pardons to celebrate America 250, and critics are worried those could include long-desired "get out jail free" cards to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Pardon Me?
Donald Trump's staffers are said to be discussing a possible announcement of presidential pardons as a centerpiece of the nation’s semiquincentennial celebrations over the Fourth of July weekend, according to The Atlantic.
The idea has been described as "250 pardons for 250 years," and while President Trump has reportedly yet to be handed the proposal, internal polling suggests a mass pardon could "benefit" the president.
But no one would benefit more than the people Trump chooses to pardon, and many online believe that could include the disgraced music mogul and Jeffrey Epstein's former lover.
"Nothing says 'I love America' quite like allowing dozens of s-- offenders at our kids," one person tweeted, implying those would be who the administration may pardon, as another slammed, "If Ghislaine Maxwell gets pardoned, history won't remember it as an act of mercy, it'll remember it as an admission."
A third person piled on, "I hope this doesn't happen. Turning America's 250th birthday into a mass pardon spectacle—especially if it includes people like Maxwell or Diddy—would be a terrible way to celebrate freedom and justice."
While one person blasted: "Trump would probably pardon Hitler if he was still alive."
Requests for Pardons are Pouring In
According to reports, attorneys and lobbyists have been inundated with requests to take on pardon cases in recent weeks as word of the pardon possibility spreads.
One lawyer said: "In 30 years of practicing law, I've never seen anything like this," while another confessed, "I'm exhausted."
While the proposal is still in the planning stages, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Atlantic the ultimate approval comes down to her boss.
"President Trump takes his absolute constitutional power to issue pardons and commutations seriously," she said in a statement. "That’s why we have a rigorous review process involving the Department of Justice and the White House Counsel’s Office – a team of elite lawyers who carefully evaluate every request before it reaches the President’s desk, and he serves as the final decision maker."
Diddy Begs Donald
In January 2026, Trump confirmed he received a letter from Combs asking about a pardon after the rapper was found guilty in July 2025 on two federal counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Shortly after he arrived at FCI Fort Dix in late October 2025, Combs was allegedly boasting to fellow inmates that a pardon was coming his way because Trump "owes him one."
"Diddy's been telling anyone who'll listen that Trump's got his back," one source claimed. "He's saying the deal's already done – that the paperwork is just a matter of timing."
But earlier this year, Trump brushed aside the request, telling reporters, "A lot of people have asked me for pardons" while simply confirming, "I call him Puff Daddy, [he] has asked me for a pardon."
Ghislaine Maxwell's 'PR Nightmare'
Meanwhile, Trump's inner circle has been adamant that he not grant Maxwell's request, for fear of the public relations nightmare that could follow.
Maxwell has been desperately seeking a full pardon from Trump, and in return, she could allegedly be willing to spill her secrets about the financier's hidden criminal empire. But according to the explosive new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the president's closest confidants have warned him to say no.
Former White House deputy chief of staff James Blair reportedly argued, "We can’t offer Ghislaine Maxwell anything."
"A, I don’t know why we would. And B, if we give Ghislaine Maxwell any sort of break whatsoever and then she turns around and says nice things about us, or says nice things about us and we give her a break, it will undermine the entire point of her saying good things."
"That will feed the conspiracy theory, period," he added. "If there’s nothing for her to say that hurts us, we shouldn't have to offer her anything."