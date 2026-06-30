Trump's Golden White House Fantasy Revealed: Prez Gushes Over 'Tacky' Eagle Display for America's 250th Birthday — As His Renovation of Iconic Building Goes On

The golden bird was also holding a shield that looked similar to the American flag, but featured only 11 stars.

"A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!" the POTUS captioned the post.

However, minor differences to the balcony and metadata from the image that indicated it originated from Google AI helped determine that it did not appear to be real, according to CNN.

A freelance photographer also took photos of the White House at 9:30 p.m. on Monday night, revealing that there was not an eagle on the balcony at the time.

It is unclear if the White House was gifted a similar decoration that has yet to be photographed.