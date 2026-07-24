Diddy's Prison Nightmare: Disgraced Sex Beast Thrown into Solitary Confinement After Explosive Fight Behind Bars with Fellow Inmate

According to reports, Combs and another inmate threw down when the second guy insulted the shamed 56-year-old. Whatever was said was apparently enough to push the rapper over the edge, and the two reportedly began shoving each other and throwing punches.

Insiders tell TMZ the Bad Boy for Life singer "held his own" during the brawl, which prison guards were quickly able to squash. Combs was immediately thrown into solitary confinement for punishment, and could be in line for more consequences.

As Radar has reported, Combs has been serving his 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after his conviction on racketeering and s-x trafficking charges in 2025.

With good behavior, his release date had been moved from June 4, 2028, to Feb. 23 of that same year. However, there is no telling how this new altercation will affect that.