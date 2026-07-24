Diddy's Prison Nightmare: Disgraced Sex Beast Thrown into Solitary Confinement After Explosive Fight Behind Bars with Fellow Inmate
July 24 2026, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been thrown into solitary confinement at his New Jersey federal prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the disgraced s-x beast got into a physical fight with a fellow inmate.
The former music mogul had reportedly been on his best behavior behind bars and had previously seen his release date moved forward by nearly four months.
Fight Night for Diddy
According to reports, Combs and another inmate threw down when the second guy insulted the shamed 56-year-old. Whatever was said was apparently enough to push the rapper over the edge, and the two reportedly began shoving each other and throwing punches.
Insiders tell TMZ the Bad Boy for Life singer "held his own" during the brawl, which prison guards were quickly able to squash. Combs was immediately thrown into solitary confinement for punishment, and could be in line for more consequences.
As Radar has reported, Combs has been serving his 50-month prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey after his conviction on racketeering and s-x trafficking charges in 2025.
With good behavior, his release date had been moved from June 4, 2028, to Feb. 23 of that same year. However, there is no telling how this new altercation will affect that.
Diddy's Previous Prison Violations
For all the good he had recently accumulated behind bars, Combs started his federal stay getting into trouble repeatedly. Last November, Combs reportedly got in trouble with prison bosses for consuming "homemade alcohol" made of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples.
That clashed with his claim that spending time in prison has helped him get sober for the first time in 25 years.
Before that, Combs was reportedly busted for participating in a prohibited three-way phone call. The rapper claimed he did not know that "third-party or three-way calls are not authorized," as he said he was not given the prison admission and orientation handbook.
Combs' rep tried to brush off the reports by reasoning, "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."
More Lawsuits are Pending
Even if Combs can restore his good-guy status for an early release, he could find himself right back in prison due to another scandalous lawsuit after a former child actor accused him of sexual assault when he was underage.
Last month, a person known only as John Doe in the court documents filed a lawsuit against Combs in Los Angeles Superior Court regarding an alleged incident in 2007.
According to the lawsuit, Combs allegedly offered to help Doe with his acting career and led him to a private room during an event in the Hollywood Hills.
Combs was accused of giving the then-minor sips of alcohol and inappropriately touching him, before allegedly taking off Doe's clothes and performing a sexual act on him.
Diddy Denies Any Wrongdoing
A spokesperson for Combs slammed the accusations in a statement, saying: "This is a lie and completely made up. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone.
"These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible."