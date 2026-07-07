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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted on Walk Behind Bars in Rare Sighting — After Disgraced Rapper Is Accused of Assaulting Child Actor

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on a walk at FCI Fort Dix.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on a walk at FCI Fort Dix.

July 7 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs has been spotted behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, July 6, around 2 p.m., Combs, 56, was seen taking a walk as he serves time at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.

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Rare Sighting of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen in a white t-shirt and tan shorts at the prison facility.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted in a white t-shirt and tan shorts at the prison facility.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, sneakers and a light brown ball cap on his walk, according to video from TMZ.

It's been reported that a roughly two hour walk on the prison's grounds per day is part of the disgraced music producer's usual routine after he was sentenced to just over four years behind bars.

As Radar previously reported, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and acquitted of racketeering and s-- trafficking charges in October 2025.

When he's not outside getting some exercise, Diddy reportedly listens to music on his tablet and works at the chapel.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexual Assault

A former child actor filed a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusing him of assault.
Source: MEGA

A former child actor filed a lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusing him of assault.

The rare sighting of the former rapper comes after he was accused of sexual assaulting a former child actor.

Last month, a person – known as John Doe in the court documents – filed a lawsuit against Combs in Los Angeles Superior Court regarding an alleged incident that he claimed took place in 2007, per KTLA 5 News.

According to the lawsuit, Combs allegedly offered to help Doe with his career and led him to a private room during an event in the Hollywood Hills. Combs was accused of giving the then-minor sips of alcohol and inappropriately touching him, before allegedly taking off Doe's clothes and performing a sexual act on him.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' spokesperson denied the allegations of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' spokesperson denied the allegations of sexual assault.

In response, a spokesperson for Combs, Juda Engelmayer, slammed the accusations in a statement to CNN.

"This is a lie and completely made up. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone," the statement said. "These allegations will be disproven like all of the rest. He is going to pursue all avenues he can to defend himself and make sure those who start and spread lies are held responsible."

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hopes for Trump Pardon

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Donald Trump said his relationship with Combs 'busted up' amid his political career.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said his relationship with Combs 'busted up' amid his political career.

As Combs serves out his sentence, he has reportedly been clinging on to hope that he could still earn a full pardon from President Donald Trump.

Last year, the POTUS, 80, spoke out on the possibility, noting that he would "certainly look at the facts if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don’t like me."

However, he clarified that he hadn't "spoken" to the music producer in years.

"I think when I ran for politics that relationship sort of busted up," Trump shared at the time. "He didn’t tell me that, but I read some little bit nasty stuff in the paper."

Earlier this year, Trump confirmed that he had received a letter from Combs concerning his court case, but has not granted him a pardon. Still, Combs is undeterred in his quest, according to a source.

"Diddy thinks Trump respects fighters," a source told Rob Shuter. "As long as Trump is in the White House, he believes there’s still a chance."

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