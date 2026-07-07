Sean 'Diddy' Combs Spotted on Walk Behind Bars in Rare Sighting — After Disgraced Rapper Is Accused of Assaulting Child Actor

He was wearing a white t-shirt, tan shorts, sneakers and a light brown ball cap on his walk, according to video from TMZ.

It's been reported that a roughly two hour walk on the prison's grounds per day is part of the disgraced music producer's usual routine after he was sentenced to just over four years behind bars.

As Radar previously reported, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution and acquitted of racketeering and s-- trafficking charges in October 2025.

When he's not outside getting some exercise, Diddy reportedly listens to music on his tablet and works at the chapel.