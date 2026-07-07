Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Seth Rich
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Questions Emerge After Attorney Claims Newly Discovered Seth Rich FBI Records 'Were Found by Kash Patel in Hidden Information Facility'

Seth Rich and Ty Clevenger
Source: metropolitan Police Department;@ The Great America Show with John Fawcett

Attorney Ty Clevenger continues his legal effort to obtain FBI records related to the 2016 killing of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

July 7 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fresh questions are swirling over the FBI's handling of records related to slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich after attorney Ty Clevenger claimed government lawyers informed him that hundreds of pages of previously undisclosed documents had been found inside a formerly hidden Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at FBI headquarters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clevenger, who has spent years pursuing FBI records related to Rich’s death through Freedom of Information Act litigation, made the allegations in a lengthy post published on X, where he said a government attorney recently told him he would soon receive confirmation that "several hundred pages" of Rich-related records had been located inside the secured room.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Seth Rich
Source: Facebook

The alleged discovery raises new questions about the bureau's previous representations regarding records connected to Rich.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Clevenger, the alleged discovery raises new questions about the bureau's previous representations regarding records connected to Rich. He claimed the FBI initially told him in 2017 that it possessed no records related to Rich, but has since acknowledged holding thousands of pages of documents, along with electronic devices connected to the late Democratic National Committee staffer.

The attorney further alleged that information he received indicates the records may have been among files designated for destruction.

Court records reviewed by Radar show Clevenger filed a Motion for Summary Judgment on June 15 in his ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, arguing the bureau continues withholding records related to Rich despite previous court orders.

Article continues below advertisement

Alleged Evidence in Burn Bags

Photo John Fawcett and Ty Clevenger
Source: @ The Great America Show with John Fawcett/YouTube

John Fawcett (left) spoke with attorney Ty Clevenger about his ongoing legal battle over documents related to Rich.

Article continues below advertisement

The filing also alleges the FBI failed to fully account for records recovered from Rich's work laptop and seeks the release of additional responsive documents.

Clevenger's comments also referenced previous reporting by Fox News Digital that FBI Director Kash Patel and his team uncovered a previously undisclosed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at FBI headquarters during an internal review.

According to the report, the secured room contained multiple burn bags filled with thousands of sensitive government documents, prompting renewed scrutiny over the bureau’s handling and storage of records.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rich Dies in Alleged Botched Robbery

Photo of Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Patel and his team uncovered a previously undisclosed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at FBI headquarters

Article continues below advertisement

Clevenger echoed those claims during an interview on The Great America Show with John Fawcett, where he again pointed to reports while arguing that Seth Rich-related records could have been among the materials allegedly discovered during the FBI's internal review.

Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee, was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2016, in what police have long maintained was a botched robbery.

His death has remained the subject of years of public speculation, as well as multiple Freedom of Information Act lawsuits seeking additional government records connected to the investigation.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dave Portnoy, Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Portnoy Claims Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn Demanded $1Million Salaries, IP Rights and Merchandise Revenue During 'Call Her Daddy' Contract War 

Photo of Shea, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking IVF Horror — Florida Couple Keeps Baby Born From Another Couple's Embryo After Fertility Clinic Mix-Up

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney Ty Clevenger Wants Special Master Appointed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Seth Rich
Source: GOFUNDME

The June 15 filing asks the court to order the FBI to produce responsive records and metadata related to Rich's electronic devices.

The June 15 filing asks the court to order the FBI to produce responsive records and metadata related to Rich's electronic devices. Alternatively, Clevenger requested that a special master be appointed to oversee the review and production of the records.

Clevenger said he expects additional confirmation regarding the alleged records in the coming days and vowed to continue pursuing their release through the courts.

Neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice immediately responded to requests for comment regarding Clevenger's latest claims.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.