EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Questions Emerge After Attorney Claims Newly Discovered Seth Rich FBI Records 'Were Found by Kash Patel in Hidden Information Facility'

According to Clevenger, the alleged discovery raises new questions about the bureau's previous representations regarding records connected to Rich. He claimed the FBI initially told him in 2017 that it possessed no records related to Rich, but has since acknowledged holding thousands of pages of documents, along with electronic devices connected to the late Democratic National Committee staffer.

The attorney further alleged that information he received indicates the records may have been among files designated for destruction.

Court records reviewed by Radar show Clevenger filed a Motion for Summary Judgment on June 15 in his ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, arguing the bureau continues withholding records related to Rich despite previous court orders.