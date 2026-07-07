EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Questions Emerge After Attorney Claims Newly Discovered Seth Rich FBI Records 'Were Found by Kash Patel in Hidden Information Facility'
July 7 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Fresh questions are swirling over the FBI's handling of records related to slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich after attorney Ty Clevenger claimed government lawyers informed him that hundreds of pages of previously undisclosed documents had been found inside a formerly hidden Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at FBI headquarters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clevenger, who has spent years pursuing FBI records related to Rich’s death through Freedom of Information Act litigation, made the allegations in a lengthy post published on X, where he said a government attorney recently told him he would soon receive confirmation that "several hundred pages" of Rich-related records had been located inside the secured room.
According to Clevenger, the alleged discovery raises new questions about the bureau's previous representations regarding records connected to Rich. He claimed the FBI initially told him in 2017 that it possessed no records related to Rich, but has since acknowledged holding thousands of pages of documents, along with electronic devices connected to the late Democratic National Committee staffer.
The attorney further alleged that information he received indicates the records may have been among files designated for destruction.
Court records reviewed by Radar show Clevenger filed a Motion for Summary Judgment on June 15 in his ongoing Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the FBI and the Department of Justice, arguing the bureau continues withholding records related to Rich despite previous court orders.
Alleged Evidence in Burn Bags
The filing also alleges the FBI failed to fully account for records recovered from Rich's work laptop and seeks the release of additional responsive documents.
Clevenger's comments also referenced previous reporting by Fox News Digital that FBI Director Kash Patel and his team uncovered a previously undisclosed Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at FBI headquarters during an internal review.
According to the report, the secured room contained multiple burn bags filled with thousands of sensitive government documents, prompting renewed scrutiny over the bureau’s handling and storage of records.
Seth Rich Dies in Alleged Botched Robbery
Clevenger echoed those claims during an interview on The Great America Show with John Fawcett, where he again pointed to reports while arguing that Seth Rich-related records could have been among the materials allegedly discovered during the FBI's internal review.
Rich, a Democratic National Committee employee, was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2016, in what police have long maintained was a botched robbery.
His death has remained the subject of years of public speculation, as well as multiple Freedom of Information Act lawsuits seeking additional government records connected to the investigation.
Attorney Ty Clevenger Wants Special Master Appointed
The June 15 filing asks the court to order the FBI to produce responsive records and metadata related to Rich's electronic devices. Alternatively, Clevenger requested that a special master be appointed to oversee the review and production of the records.
Clevenger said he expects additional confirmation regarding the alleged records in the coming days and vowed to continue pursuing their release through the courts.
Neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice immediately responded to requests for comment regarding Clevenger's latest claims.