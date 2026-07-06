EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Latest Shame — Now Caged Fiend is Accused of Assaulting Child Actor
July 6 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Imprisoned rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a child actor "beyond the bounds of decency," according to an explosive lawsuit.
In the suit, filed in California, the unnamed former child actor claims Combs molested him during a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in 2007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Explosive Lawsuit Details Alleged Assault
"Defendant Combs' conduct ... was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress, and did in fact cause him emotional distress," the lawsuit says. "The assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency and be regarded intolerable by civilized society."
The former child actor alleged Combs led him into a back room during the event to privately discuss "some potential opportunities," according to the suit.
As he began to "feel the effects" of a beverage Combs had offered him, the actor said Combs allegedly started touching him in a way that was making him uncomfortable.
"Then, Defendant Combs pulled down Plaintiff's pants and underwear and began to fondle Plaintiff's genitalia, all while Combs was simultaneously touching himself. Defendant Combs then performed oral copulation on the minor Plaintiff while continuing to touch himself," the lawsuit alleges.
Combs Denies Shocking Allegations
The suit does not give the actor's precise age, noting only that he was under 18 at the time of the alleged encounter.
A rep for Combs blasted the allegations as "false and ridiculous." The unnamed actor is "just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers," Juda Engelmayer said in a statement.
Combs, 56, is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses.
Civil Cases Keep Piling Up
He's been slapped with multiple civil suits since he was arrested in 2024, including claims of sexual assault, rape and other violent acts from alleged victims including men, women and minors.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, while the disgraced hip hop star was convicted last July of those prostitution-related crimes, he was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.