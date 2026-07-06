EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Latest Shame — Now Caged Fiend is Accused of Assaulting Child Actor

In the suit, filed in California , the unnamed former child actor claims Combs molested him during a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in 2007, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Imprisoned rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a child actor "beyond the bounds of decency," according to an explosive lawsuit.

"Defendant Combs' conduct ... was outrageous, intended to terrorize and cause him emotional distress, and did in fact cause him emotional distress," the lawsuit says. "The assault was so extreme as to go beyond the bound of decency and be regarded intolerable by civilized society."

The former child actor alleged Combs led him into a back room during the event to privately discuss "some potential opportunities," according to the suit.

As he began to "feel the effects" of a beverage Combs had offered him, the actor said Combs allegedly started touching him in a way that was making him uncomfortable.

"Then, Defendant Combs pulled down Plaintiff's pants and underwear and began to fondle Plaintiff's genitalia, all while Combs was simultaneously touching himself. Defendant Combs then performed oral copulation on the minor Plaintiff while continuing to touch himself," the lawsuit alleges.