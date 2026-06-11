EXCLUSIVE: Cracks in Royal Family's Foundations — How Shamed Sarah Ferguson's Charity Shutdown is Latest in String of Shocking Scandals Rocking The Firm to Its Core
June 11 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Disgraced ex-Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson abruptly shut down her namesake charity amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – but critics said glaring questions remain about the financial activities of the British royal family's do-good nonprofit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ferguson's Trust, which declared its focus was on improving the lives of women and children, announced it was closing for the "foreseeable future."
Charity Faces Scrutiny Over Donations
The news followed revelations in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice that showed Fergie continued communicating with the pedophile Epstein even after his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.
Fergie has claimed she only buttered up Epstein via email to defuse his threat of ruining the York family.
Now, RadarOnline.com can also share The Anti-Slavery Collective – a charity cofounded by Fergie's daughter Princess Eugenie - is also under investigation by the U.K. Charity Commission after a watchdog group complained that it barely doled out cash to causes despite collecting $1.7million in donations.
"All the charities that members of the York family have been involved with have been viewed as dubious at best," said royal expert Hilary Fordwich, who stressed Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice "need to be transparent" about the goings-on of organizations linked to them.
Concerns about the alleged charity chicanery emerged after RadarOnline.com reported Prince Harry is under fire from critics after his beloved Invictus Games held last year in Canada cost a whopping $63.2million.
Additionally, Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was renamed Archewell Philanthropies late last year and shifted toward a fiscal sponsorship model amid rumors of a potential investigation by U.S. authorities over financial discrepancies and ballooning expenses.
Questions Swirl Over Charity Finances
According to published records, the foundation's 2024 costs totaled $7.5million - up significantly from 2023 – while collecting only $3.1 million in donations and handing out just $1.8million in grants.
At the time, a rep for the couple vehemently denied there was an investigation, and contrary to previous reports that suggested $4million had been unreported in Archewell's 2022 tax return, the charity clarified the missing money was accounted for in its 2023 filings.
Meanwhile, a RadarOnline.com investigation has further found some of the royal family's personal charities have a history of eyebrow-raising activities.
Royal Charities Faced Legal Scrutiny
In 2020, the Charitable Commission directed the now-defunct Prince Andrew Charitable Trust – which supported the work of its namesake royal who's been known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor since brother King Charles stripped his titles in 2025 due to his ties with Epstein – broke the law by handing over large sums to the household of the ex-Duke of York to compensate for time spent on other activities by one of his employees.
As a result, sources said approximately $455,900 was returned to the trust to be redistributed toward worthy causes.
Additionally, charitable foundations of Harry and his future king brother, Prince William, have been reported to the Charity Commission over alleged conflicts of interest, inappropriate use of funds and a lack of independence.
The anti-monarchy group Republic claims in 2019 the Royal Foundation, headed by William and wife Kate [Middleton], now the Princess of Wales, gave an approximately $186,000 grant to Harry and Markle's now-shuttered charity Sussex Royal.
Charles' Charity Also Faced Scrutiny
The foundation also handed over an additional $194,000, which was transferred by Sussex Royal to Travalyst, which was then under its umbrella, for a sustainable travel program.
However, the Charity Commission found both the Royal Foundation and Sussex Royal acted within the law.
Charles has not escaped scandal himself as reports emerged in 2021 about his King's Foundation – previously known as the Prince's Foundation - that alleged longtime aide Michael Fawcett, then CEO of the charity, had offered to help secure support for a Saudi citizen to receive a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations of as much as $2million.
Royal Reputation Remains At Risk
Fawcett resigned from his post in November 2021, and while regulators criticized management of the King's Foundation, they also said no signs of misconduct were discovered.
"Even if there's no proof of wrongdoing, the slightest suggestion of impropriety can be damaging to the royal family's reputation," a courtier shared.
"By all accounts, Prince William is very protective of the monarchy. When king, he'd likely banish anyone in the family from public life if they were implicated in any financial wrongdoing."