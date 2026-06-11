The news followed revelations in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice that showed Fergie continued communicating with the pedophile Epstein even after his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

Fergie has claimed she only buttered up Epstein via email to defuse his threat of ruining the York family.

Now, RadarOnline.com can also share The Anti-Slavery Collective – a charity cofounded by Fergie's daughter Princess Eugenie - is also under investigation by the U.K. Charity Commission after a watchdog group complained that it barely doled out cash to causes despite collecting $1.7million in donations.

"All the charities that members of the York family have been involved with have been viewed as dubious at best," said royal expert Hilary Fordwich, who stressed Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice "need to be transparent" about the goings-on of organizations linked to them.

Concerns about the alleged charity chicanery emerged after RadarOnline.com reported Prince Harry is under fire from critics after his beloved Invictus Games held last year in Canada cost a whopping $63.2million.

Additionally, Harry and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was renamed Archewell Philanthropies late last year and shifted toward a fiscal sponsorship model amid rumors of a potential investigation by U.S. authorities over financial discrepancies and ballooning expenses.