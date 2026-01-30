EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Full Story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Scandal Shame — From Claims of Fraud & Bullying to How 25 Staffers Have Deserted Couple
Jan. 30 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charity scandal as the couple's newly rechristened Archewell Philanthropies is potentially facing an investigation over financial discrepancies and expenses.
Insiders claimed the charity scandal is wreaking havoc on the Sussexes' marriage – and could even torpedo Harry's reconciliation with his father, King Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Scandal Exposed
"Archewell is Harry and Meghan's crown jewel," a courtier shared. "It's been central to their humanitarian mission since leaving their official roles in Britain's royal family. If it were linked to any wrongdoing or fraud, the shame could shred their public image – and may even tear apart their seven-year marriage."
While a rep for the pair denied any potential investigation, insiders alleged otherwise.
Late last year, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, announced their Archewell Foundation would now be known as Archewell Philanthropies as it transitions to a fiscal sponsorship model.
Archewell's Rising Costs
While previous reports stated $4million had been unreported in Archewell’s 2022 tax return, the charity has since clarified all funds were properly accounted for, and insisted that sum is reflected in the current tax filing for the 2023 fiscal year.
According to 2024 reports, Archewell's expenses ballooned to a total of $7.5million, a significant increase from 2023, while bringing in $3.1 million in donations and issuing $1.8million in grants.
"Our purpose is simple yet impactful: to show up, do good ... to drive positive change, rally for communities in need and nurture spaces where everyone is seen, valued and supported," shared co-executive directors James Holt and Shauna Nep in Archewell's 2024 Impact Report.
There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by Harry or Markle, or Archewell, which recently lost Holt as he resigned from his position to move back to the U.K.
But sources still believed Archewell's financial matters are a massive concern for the royal renegade and the former Suits star.
Insiders said the situation surrounding Archewell is just one of many headaches for Harry, whose reputation was rattled last year when he abruptly resigned as a patron of Sentebale, the African HIV charity he co-founded in 2006 in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.
Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who has run the charity since July 2023, accused Harry of "harassment and bullying at scale" following his dramatic exit.
Harry pushed back and insisted he and co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho stepped down because the relationship between the trustees and Chandauka “broke down beyond repair.”
An investigation was launched, and Britain's Charity Commission ultimately found no evidence of "widespread or systemic bullying or harassment" at Sentebale.
Despite the investigation's outcome, sources claimed the scandal left Harry devastated. Meanwhile, insiders claimed Markle was already having a meltdown as her perfectly curated life was being threatened by more staff departures.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Exodus
In a short time, nearly 25 staffers have quit working for Harry and Markle, including their U.S. publicist, Meredith Maines.
"Meghan is blaming everyone around her for her troubles – especially Harry," an insider claimed. "She is seeing everything she left England for falling apart, and she's terrified she may have to go crawling back. Meanwhile, Harry is apparently blaming her, and he's ready to return to the royal family!"
As Harry and Charles' frosty relationship continues to thaw, the U.K. Home Office is rumored to be on the verge of approving security on demand for the Duke of Sussex on his trips back home. But courtiers predicted the monarch might still keep his distance from the scandal-ridden couple.
"It's an intense time for Harry and Meghan," the source noted. "And the pressure shows no sign of letting up."