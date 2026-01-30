EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Full Story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Charity Scandal Shame — From Claims of Fraud & Bullying to How 25 Staffers Have Deserted Couple

"Archewell is Harry and Meghan's crown jewel," a courtier shared. "It's been central to their humanitarian mission since leaving their official roles in Britain's royal family. If it were linked to any wrongdoing or fraud, the shame could shred their public image – and may even tear apart their seven-year marriage."

While a rep for the pair denied any potential investigation, insiders alleged otherwise.

Late last year, Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, announced their Archewell Foundation would now be known as Archewell Philanthropies as it transitions to a fiscal sponsorship model.