Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

'Spare' In His Own Marriage: Prince Harry Risks 'Fading Into the Background Again' Amid Meghan Markle's Plans for a Hollywood Comeback

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry could become 'Spare' 2.0 if wife Meghan Markle makes an acting comeback.

Jan. 30 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is risking becoming a "Spare" in his own marriage if Meghan Markle returns to acting, a royal expert has claimed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, 41, will not be standing in the ex-Suits star's way to fulfill her Hollywood dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

Becoming A 'Spare' Again

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry may fade into the background of his own marriage, much like how he felt in the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

Even if that means he may fade into the background, just like Harry experienced when he was a working royal.

The title of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was a nod to the status he believed to have occupied within the royal set-up, but it appears he's swapped one hierarchy for another when it comes to his wife.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "In the Royal Family, he was the spare to Prince William. In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions."

She also noted that Markle's vision of the Hollywood world is clearer than Harry's, adding: "Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem.

"Harry, by contrast, has struggled to define a role beyond being 'Prince Harry,' which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background."

Article continues below advertisement

Struggling Adapting To Life In U.S.

picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has struggled to adapt to life in the U.S, according to royal commentator.

Article continues below advertisement

Schofield also shared she believes Harry has struggled adapting to life in the U.S. as a former popular member of the Firm, after moving to California in 2020.

"California seems to have left Harry unmoored," she noted. "He is far from his family, his military community, and the institutional structure that once gave him direction. While he enjoys the privileges of wealth and privacy, there is a visible lack of grounding.

"To the public, he appears less settled than solid."

Radar revealed this week that Harry and Markle have been butting heads over the privacy of their two children.

Article continues below advertisement

Fallout Over Privacy

picture of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been butting heads over their children's privacy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Pinpointed Who Was to Blame For Collapse of Her Marriage to Charles… And It Wasn't Camilla

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are Being 'Pushed to Move Abroad' and 'Get Out of Everyone's Sight'

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently posted a series of Instagram stories showing her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, swimming, visiting a zoo, and spending time outdoors in California.

Her clips, filmed in Palm Desert and set to music, included visible shots of the children's hair, faces, and profiles, as well as moments featuring Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

Harry has been vocal about the dangers of social media for children, most recently welcoming Australia's ban on under-16s using certain platforms.

Yet Markle has increasingly shared curated glimpses of their children as she rebuilds her public profile and launches ventures linked to her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which irks her husband.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been left frustrated over Markle upping their children's visibility on her social media.

One source told us, "This issue has reignited tensions that Harry thought they had already worked through. From his point of view, it feels like they're right back in conflict mode because Meghan continues to move forward exactly as she always has.

"Harry sees it as a familiar pattern of pushing boundaries and testing limits, particularly around how much of their children's lives are shared. For him, it isn't just about a few posts, it's about a deeper disagreement over privacy that he feels keeps resurfacing."

The insider added Harry believes even partial or fleeting images undermine the couple's long-standing stance over their cries for privacy.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.