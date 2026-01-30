'Spare' In His Own Marriage: Prince Harry Risks 'Fading Into the Background Again' Amid Meghan Markle's Plans for a Hollywood Comeback
Jan. 30 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is risking becoming a "Spare" in his own marriage if Meghan Markle returns to acting, a royal expert has claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harry, 41, will not be standing in the ex-Suits star's way to fulfill her Hollywood dreams.
Becoming A 'Spare' Again
Even if that means he may fade into the background, just like Harry experienced when he was a working royal.
The title of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was a nod to the status he believed to have occupied within the royal set-up, but it appears he's swapped one hierarchy for another when it comes to his wife.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "In the Royal Family, he was the spare to Prince William. In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions."
She also noted that Markle's vision of the Hollywood world is clearer than Harry's, adding: "Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem.
"Harry, by contrast, has struggled to define a role beyond being 'Prince Harry,' which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background."
Struggling Adapting To Life In U.S.
Schofield also shared she believes Harry has struggled adapting to life in the U.S. as a former popular member of the Firm, after moving to California in 2020.
"California seems to have left Harry unmoored," she noted. "He is far from his family, his military community, and the institutional structure that once gave him direction. While he enjoys the privileges of wealth and privacy, there is a visible lack of grounding.
"To the public, he appears less settled than solid."
Radar revealed this week that Harry and Markle have been butting heads over the privacy of their two children.
Fallout Over Privacy
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, recently posted a series of Instagram stories showing her children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, swimming, visiting a zoo, and spending time outdoors in California.
Her clips, filmed in Palm Desert and set to music, included visible shots of the children's hair, faces, and profiles, as well as moments featuring Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.
Harry has been vocal about the dangers of social media for children, most recently welcoming Australia's ban on under-16s using certain platforms.
Yet Markle has increasingly shared curated glimpses of their children as she rebuilds her public profile and launches ventures linked to her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which irks her husband.
One source told us, "This issue has reignited tensions that Harry thought they had already worked through. From his point of view, it feels like they're right back in conflict mode because Meghan continues to move forward exactly as she always has.
"Harry sees it as a familiar pattern of pushing boundaries and testing limits, particularly around how much of their children's lives are shared. For him, it isn't just about a few posts, it's about a deeper disagreement over privacy that he feels keeps resurfacing."
The insider added Harry believes even partial or fleeting images undermine the couple's long-standing stance over their cries for privacy.