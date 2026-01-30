'Spare' In His Own Marriage: Prince Harry Risks 'Fading Into the Background Again' Amid Meghan Markle's Plans for a Hollywood Comeback

Even if that means he may fade into the background, just like Harry experienced when he was a working royal.

The title of Harry's bombshell memoir Spare was a nod to the status he believed to have occupied within the royal set-up, but it appears he's swapped one hierarchy for another when it comes to his wife.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "In the Royal Family, he was the spare to Prince William. In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions."

She also noted that Markle's vision of the Hollywood world is clearer than Harry's, adding: "Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem.

"Harry, by contrast, has struggled to define a role beyond being 'Prince Harry,' which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background."