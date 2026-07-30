Anthony Fauci Pushed for Answers Over Bill Gates' Security Clearance During COVID-19 Pandemic in Heated Senate Hearing

Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has a connection to Gates. Back in 2003, the medical expert served on a scientific advisory board that received partial funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

And in 2021, Gates admitted he was left baffled after he and Fauci were at the center of conspiracy theories focused on COVID-19.

"Nobody would have predicted that I and Fauci would be so prominent in these really evil theories," Gates told Reuters at the time. "I'm very surprised by that (and) I hope it goes away." Gates also offered up praise for Fauci and his handling of the virus.

Meanwhile, Fauci has been criticized by Paul and other Republicans over allegations he hid the true origins of the pandemic. He was pardoned by President Joe Biden during his last days in office to avoid any possible prosecution.

Despite the pardon, Paul, after becoming chairman of a major Senate Committee, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attempted to bring perjury charges against Fauci.