EXCLUSIVE: Judge Grants Bryan Kohberger's Request for Appointed Counsel — After Idaho 4 Killer's Handwritten Plea
July 30 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger has secured a legal victory in his post-conviction proceedings after a judge granted his request for appointed counsel just days after the Idaho 4 killer personally submitted a handwritten plea asking the court for legal representation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a new order obtained by Radar and filed on Thursday, July 29, Fourth Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler approved Kohberger’s motion for the appointment of counsel in connection with his petition for post-conviction relief.
Bryan Kohberger Case Takes A New Turn
The order directs the Idaho State Public Defender to appoint an attorney to represent Kohberger throughout the post-conviction proceedings under the newly opened case.
"The State Public Defender shall appoint counsel to represent Petitioner in all post-conviction proceedings," Judge Hippler wrote in the brief order.
The latest development comes shortly after Kohberger, 31, submitted a handwritten filing requesting the court appoint an attorney to assist him as he begins challenging his conviction and sentence.
Bryan Kohberger Handwritten Filing Request
As Radar previously reported, Kohberger told the court he was unable to afford legal representation and asked for counsel to be appointed under Idaho law as he prepared to pursue post-conviction relief.
The judge's order grants that request, clearing the way for the Idaho State Public Defender's Office to assign an attorney to represent him during the next phase of the high-profile case.
The filing does not identify which attorney will ultimately be appointed to represent Kohberger. The post-conviction proceedings mark the latest chapter in one of the country’s most closely watched murder cases.
Bryan Kohberger Plea Details
Last July, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the brutal killings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, ending years of legal proceedings that captivated the nation.
The plea agreement spared Kohberger from a potential death sentence in exchange for guilty pleas to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.
He was later sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, along with an additional prison term on the burglary conviction.
Bryan Kohberger Moving Forward with Legal Presentation
Although his guilty plea significantly limits the issues he can challenge moving forward, Idaho law allows convicted defendants to seek post-conviction relief under certain circumstances, including claims involving constitutional violations, ineffective assistance of counsel, or other legal errors.
With Judge Hippler's latest order, Kohberger will now have court-appointed counsel to evaluate any potential claims and represent him throughout those proceedings.
The appointment ensures the next phase of the case will move forward with legal representation in place as Kohberger begins what is expected to be a lengthy post-conviction process following one of the most notorious criminal cases in recent memory.