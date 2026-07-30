EXCLUSIVE: Judge Grants Bryan Kohberger's Request for Appointed Counsel — After Idaho 4 Killer's Handwritten Plea

Bryan Kohberger has secured a legal victory in his post-conviction proceedings after a judge granted his request for appointed counsel just days after the Idaho 4 killer personally submitted a handwritten plea asking the court for legal representation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new order obtained by Radar and filed on Thursday, July 29, Fourth Judicial District Judge Steven Hippler approved Kohberger’s motion for the appointment of counsel in connection with his petition for post-conviction relief.