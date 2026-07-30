U.S. Man Killed Execution-Style on Puerto Rico Beach — As His Girlfriend Shares His Chilling Final Texts About 'The Howler'

Tyler Wilkin's final text messages to his girlfriend mentioned another man nearby who was setting off fireworks and howling like a wolf, whom he nicknamed "The Howler."

An Ohio man living in Puerto Rico appears to have been gunned down execution-style while camping by himself at a beach on the Caribbean island, RadarOnline.com can report.

Wilkin was found with a single gunshot to the back of the head.

Wilkin, who moved to the island in 2024, was camping alone in a remote part of Puerto Rico, called Playa la Selva. A person taking a sunrise walk on July 10 found his body.

Police say the 35-year-old suffered a single gunshot to the back of the head, and noted Wilkin was shot at close range, "execution style."

Wilkin's girlfriend, Iva Mo, said she had dropped him off at his campsite on Wednesday, July 8. Over the next two days, he sent pictures and video from his campsite and where he was out catching and cooking fish.

"To have his entire future just taken away like that in just a split second for what? Like over a wallet or over, I don't know, for whatever reason, like, it's just really hard to accept," said Mo, who is still trying to process what happened.