Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

U.S. Man Killed Execution-Style on Puerto Rico Beach — As His Girlfriend Shares His Chilling Final Texts About 'The Howler'

Tyler Wilkin sent his girlfriend a lighthearted text message just hours before he was found shot to death 'assassination style.'
Source: Turner funeral homes, iva mo.

Tyler Wilkin sent his girlfriend a lighthearted text message just hours before he was found shot to death 'assassination style.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2026, Published 4:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An Ohio man living in Puerto Rico appears to have been gunned down execution-style while camping by himself at a beach on the Caribbean island, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tyler Wilkin's final text messages to his girlfriend mentioned another man nearby who was setting off fireworks and howling like a wolf, whom he nicknamed "The Howler."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Wilkin Found With Gunshot Wound to Back of Head

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Wilkin was found with a single gunshot to the back of the head.
Source: gofundme

Wilkin was found with a single gunshot to the back of the head.

Wilkin, who moved to the island in 2024, was camping alone in a remote part of Puerto Rico, called Playa la Selva. A person taking a sunrise walk on July 10 found his body.

Police say the 35-year-old suffered a single gunshot to the back of the head, and noted Wilkin was shot at close range, "execution style."

Wilkin's girlfriend, Iva Mo, said she had dropped him off at his campsite on Wednesday, July 8. Over the next two days, he sent pictures and video from his campsite and where he was out catching and cooking fish.

"To have his entire future just taken away like that in just a split second for what? Like over a wallet or over, I don't know, for whatever reason, like, it's just really hard to accept," said Mo, who is still trying to process what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Wilkin's Final Text Messages

Wilkin mentioned a man he nicknamed 'The Howler' he encountered while camping.
Source: IVA MO

Wilkin mentioned a man he nicknamed 'The Howler' he encountered while camping.

Mo said Wilkin would always text her each morning to say, "Good morning, love." However, she became worried when on one fateful day, "I didn't get a text message from him."

Wilkin's final text messages came overnight, when he mentioned a man who was lighting off fireworks and howling like a wolf. But his messages seemed to indicate he was just laughing off the strange situation.

"He had texted to one of our friends saying, 'The howler is back!' And then, at two in the morning, like two hours later, he said something like, 'This guy is getting rowdy, LOL,'" Mo said. "And that was the last that we ever heard of him."

Wilkin’s body was found in the mangroves just after 6 a.m. on July 10. No arrests have been announced.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Wilkin's Friends and Family Demand 'Justice'

Wilkin moved to Puerto Rico in 2024.
Source: IVA MO

Wilkin moved to Puerto Rico in 2024.

Wilkin's friends and family have been discouraged by the lack of arrests or answers from local police in Puerto Rico, and have launched a GoFundMe page so they can fund a private investigation.

"We lost Tyler far too soon, and the grief left behind is impossible to put into words," the GoFundMe states. "As his family and friends continue to navigate this heartbreaking loss, we are determined to do everything we can to seek the truth and ensure that Tyler receives the justice he deserves.

"To support this effort, we are raising [money] to hire a private investigator who can help uncover answers and ensure that every possible avenue is explored. Our hope is that, through this additional support, we can find clarity and honor Tyler’s memory with the dedication and care he deserves."

After originally hoping to raise $15,000, the response was overwhelming, and the family increased the goal to $30,000.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Photos of Lindsay Clancy's failed suicide attempt were shown in court during her murder trial.

Graphic Photos of Lindsay Clancy in Hospital Following Suicide Attempt After Strangling Her Three Children Shown in Court

Photo of Bryan Kohberger, Kaylee Goncalves

Idaho 4 Victim Claimed 'Someone Was Staring at Her Outside Her House' Before Bryan Kohberger Slaughtered College Students

Tyler Wilkin's Friends Want Answers

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Wilkin's friends offer their condolences.
Source: gofundme

Wilkin's friends offer their condolences.

Wilkin's friends also want closure after the loss of their pal.

"Tyler didn't surround himself with good people, good people surrounded Tyler because he really was so magnetic and he drew out the best in people," Wilkin's friend, Charles Bucher, told WKRC.

"He made people better. He was such a good soul. So it really is incomprehensible that someone would do this."

Mo added, "And he's just someone that is just so open with his heart, open to love, not just me, but to everyone. To just one day wake up and not have him anymore, I can't even describe the feeling."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.