Ex-CBS News Journalist Alleges Network Punished Her After Questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci — 'I Got Pulled Off Air'

Hopper told her story as a "wake-up call," hoping the news agency will reform in the future.

After all, Fauci's policy recommendations are currently under investigation. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing to question Fauci about the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origins.

The elected officials were tasked with questioning whether Fauci previously lied under oath about the U.S.-funded "gain-of-function" research in Wuhan, China.

With Fauci now in the hot seat, Hopper hopes news outlets will learn to question those in authority with more scrutiny moving forward. She said, "I hope that this is somewhat of a wake-up call for news organizations around the world."

Hopper alleged Fauci "made up" the recommendation to stand six feet apart in an act called social distancing. She further took issue with "wearing masks outside with not a single soul around us."

She added, "There were so many questions that were left unanswered, and let me give him the benefit of the doubt. That first year, many of us, we had no idea what was going on, but then when we started to learn more and more and started to really use journalistic integrity, which maybe that’s just been thrown out the window."

The journalist accused news agencies of jumping "on the bandwagon" and spurring fear in Americans.