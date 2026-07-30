EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Faces Bankruptcy Fears Over 'Multi-Million Legal Bill'

Prince Harry is facing the prospect of a multimillion-dollar legal bill after lawyers for the publisher of the Daily Mail argued he and six fellow claimants should pay costs on a stricter basis following the collapse of their unlawful information-gathering case – raising concerns insurance may not cover the full amount. As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex joined a group of seven high-profile claimants, including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, David Furnish and former MP Sir Simon Hughes in legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail.

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Fear Prince Harry Could Face Complete Bankruptcy

Source: MEGA Prince Harry faces a massive legal bill after losing his court case.

The group alleged unlawful information gathering – claims ANL consistently denied. Earlier this month, after an 11-week trial in London's High Court, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the claims in their entirety in a 436-page ruling. The case has now returned to court to determine who should bear legal costs that exceed $45.5million, with ANL arguing it should recover costs on an indemnity basis rather than the standard basis, potentially leaving the claimants exposed to millions of dollars in additional liabilities. A legal source familiar with the proceedings exclusively told Radar: "The financial stakes are now enormous. If the court awards costs on the indemnity basis, the insurance arranged by the claimants may fall well short of the total amount owed, leaving individuals to meet substantial sums themselves. There is a real fear in some circles this could bankrupt Harry."

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Tabloid Bosses Slam Harry's Legal Campaign

Source: MEGA Elton John and Elizaebeth Hurley joined Harry in the High Court suit.

Antony White KC, representing ANL, argued the claims had not been brought solely to resolve legal disputes. He said: "The cases were brought for a collateral purpose." White argued the litigation was intended to increase pressure on the government to launch the second stage of the Leveson Inquiry, describing it as "a campaign rather than ordinary and reasonable litigation." He also said: "They knew that this was an all-out attack on Associated. They were at pains to emphasise that there were others who could join the bandwagon." White further argued that the claims had been launched with significant publicity in October 2022 and criticized the breadth of the allegations, saying the claimants had cast a "strikingly wide" net in the hope of uncovering evidence. He also described Baroness Lawrence as having been "recruited as the national treasure" in the case, adding this was a "matter of regret" for his client.

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Insufficient Insurance Sparks Financial Panic

Source: MEGA Associated Newspapers denied unlawful actions.

Nicholas Bacon KC, representing the group of claimants, urged the court not to award costs on the more punitive indemnity basis, arguing the consequences could be severe because the group's combined insurance cover totals approximately $21.7million. He said: "At that level of cover, the claimants would reasonably expect to be insured for the total of Associated's incurred costs and approved estimated costs." Bacon warned: "If the claimants were required to pay Associated's costs on the indemnity basis, however, the current level of cover would be insufficient to meet their total costs exposure, possibly to the tune of many millions of pounds."

Astounding Legal Bills Surge Past $45 Million

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Source: MEGA The legal source feared possible bankruptcy for Harry.