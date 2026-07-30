Judge Tosses Kash Patel's $10M Defamation Lawsuit Against Blogger Who Called FBI Chief a 'Googly-Eyed Kremlin B----'

The FBI chief first sued Jim Stewartson back in June 2023 over tweets calling him a "blatantly incompetent chud" who had "attempted to overthrow the government" and was "guilty of sedition" as part of a premeditated plot to incite the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol.

Stewartson did not respond to the suit, resulting in a $250,000 default judgment in Patel’s favor in August 2025.

The blogger and podcaster challenged the decision on the grounds he had no meaningful ties to Nevada as a California resident whose posts were not aimed at residents of the Silver State.

Taunting Patel, 46, as a "googly-eyed Kremlin b----" online, Stewartson said he was ready to "explain in full detail" why he was "dead serious" when he called the FBI director a "chud."