AG Nominee Todd Blanche Under Fire as Jeffrey Epstein Victims Claim He Told Them to 'Get to the Point' During Meeting

As the hearing and debate over Blanche's nomination continues, the Epstein survivors stopped by Capitol Hill to drop off copies of the late financier's files to Republican lawmakers.

Dani Bensky, who testified at the hearing and said she was abused by Epstein starting at the age of 17, called Blanche "very condescending" when she and other survivors met with him earlier this month.

"I mean, he actually said the words 'get to the point' to us," she claimed to reporters. "We're survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months, we’ve been asking for meetings – and he very much said, 'can you get to the point already?'"

However, other political insiders called the claim that Blanche made those comments "unequivocally false."