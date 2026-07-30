AG Nominee Todd Blanche Under Fire as Jeffrey Epstein Victims Claim He Told Them to 'Get to the Point' During Meeting
July 30 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein have objected to the nomination of Todd Blanche as permanent Attorney General, RadarOnline.com can report.
A group of Epstein's female victims has been vocal on Capitol Hill, as the Senate grills Blanche before a highly contested vote to hand him the keys to the Justice Department.
Todd Blanche Faces Jeffrey Epstein's Victims
As the hearing and debate over Blanche's nomination continues, the Epstein survivors stopped by Capitol Hill to drop off copies of the late financier's files to Republican lawmakers.
Dani Bensky, who testified at the hearing and said she was abused by Epstein starting at the age of 17, called Blanche "very condescending" when she and other survivors met with him earlier this month.
"I mean, he actually said the words 'get to the point' to us," she claimed to reporters. "We're survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months, we’ve been asking for meetings – and he very much said, 'can you get to the point already?'"
However, other political insiders called the claim that Blanche made those comments "unequivocally false."
Dani Bensky Has Fought for Justice Against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Bensky and her fellow Epstein survivors went into the meeting with Blanche seeking answers as to why Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years for her involvement in Epstein's abuse, was moved to a lower-security prison last summer. They also pushed to ensure Maxwell would not be in line for a presidential pardon – an idea she has floated to President Trump.
On Wednesday, July 29, the victims got their wish, as Senators unanimously agreed to a non-binding resolution that states Maxwell should not be granted a pardon or clemency of any kind.
The resolution was brought by Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who said it was to prevent Blanche from giving Maxwell a pardon in exchange for clearing Trump's name.
"It's frankly horrifying that Trump would entertain the idea of clemency for even a second for a convicted s-x trafficker," Rosen said in a speech on the Senate floor.
Rosen was given unanimous consent for her resolution, receiving no opposition on the floor from either side of the aisle.
Epstein Victims Have Rallied on Capitol Hill
Although the long-delayed Epstein files have finally been released, Bensky and her friends still want to see the s-x convict's famed "client list." For years, government officials have called for the release of Epstein's little black book, expecting it to include names of celebrities, world leaders, and other dignitaries.
Fed up with waiting, Epstein's victims rallied last September in front of the Capitol with promises to compile and release a list of names on their own.
Survivors Have Promised to Compile Their Own Epstein 'Client Lists'
Lisa Phillips alleged Epstein sexually assaulted her after she first went to his private Caribbean island in the late 1990s when she was 21. She asked any other victims who have remained silent to come forward.
"A lot of us survivors know we’ve been compiling lists of our own, and we have so many other survivors," Phillips said. "Please come forward, and we’ll compile our own list and seek justice on our own."
She then called out political leaders, urging them to do more as well.
"Congress must choose. Will you continue to protect predators or will you finally protect survivors?" she said to applause.
"Us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them," she added. "Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know."