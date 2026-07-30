EXCLUSIVE: J.K. Rowling's Feud With 'Harry Potter' Cast Over Her Anti-Trans Views Left HBO Execs 'Caught in the Middle' Ahead of Reboot Series

Emma Watson – who played Hermione Granger in the films – claimed it was her "deepest wish" that we can "keep loving people" despite not sharing the "same opinion" with them.

In response, Rowling went on a lengthy rant on social media, accusing Watson, 36, of being "ignorant" and having "never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame."

She further insinuated that the former child actress' support of trans rights could have been a product of her privilege.

"She'll never need a homeless shelter. She's never going to be placed on a mixed s-- public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door," Rowling claimed.