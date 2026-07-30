Lara Trump Accused of 'Lying' by Critics After Claiming Donald Trump Would Bring Back Drastically Lower Gas Prices

Lara claimed, "We all remember the fact that one of the great things he did was he gave America our energy independence ... Gas when Donald Trump was in office was $1.87, ladies and gentlemen. We're bringing it back. We're going to bring it back."

While, according to data from the United States Energy Information Administration, gas dropped to about $1.77 per gallon in April 2020 during Trump's first term, critics claimed they weren't seeing those same results this time around.

"We all remember that no one was driving then," one social media user pointed out. At the time of the undeniable low, the world was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing people off the roads and into lockdown.

"He's full of sh-t," another person added.

Another individual claimed the family "lied," as someone added, "It's been nearly 2 years now, and they're still promising the same stuff to the same suckers."