Lara Trump Accused of 'Lying' by Critics After Claiming Donald Trump Would Bring Back Drastically Lower Gas Prices
July 30 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
In 2024, Lara Trump swore President Trump would bring gas prices back down – that promise has not yet been fulfilled, according to critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While at a speaking engagement, Lara, 43, claimed her father-in-law face-lifted energy independence for the United States. However, the financial perks have yet to be seen by consumers.
Lara Trump Sparks Criticism Over Gas Price Promise
Lara claimed, "We all remember the fact that one of the great things he did was he gave America our energy independence ... Gas when Donald Trump was in office was $1.87, ladies and gentlemen. We're bringing it back. We're going to bring it back."
While, according to data from the United States Energy Information Administration, gas dropped to about $1.77 per gallon in April 2020 during Trump's first term, critics claimed they weren't seeing those same results this time around.
"We all remember that no one was driving then," one social media user pointed out. At the time of the undeniable low, the world was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing people off the roads and into lockdown.
"He's full of sh-t," another person added.
Another individual claimed the family "lied," as someone added, "It's been nearly 2 years now, and they're still promising the same stuff to the same suckers."
Gas Prices Climb Nationwide
During President Trump's second term, gas prices hit a low of about $2.93 per gallon in January 2026 as a national average.
In October 2025, the White House claimed gas prices hit a four-year low under the Trump administration, citing GasBuddy, a private company focused on fuel-cost savings for consumers. The government's own data from the U.S. EIA, though, disputed this. According to the released data, over the four years prior, the lowest average per-gallon gas rate in the United States occurred in December 2024 at just $3.14, in comparison to October 2025's $3.19
Most of the president's term in office so far has been marked by even higher prices, hitting $4.24 in April 2026. As of July 2026, the average dollar per gallon rate for gas across the United States was $4.06.
Donald Trump Focuses on Oil
The president made, and continues to make, energy a central part of his policy plans, and there are certain key winners in the changes.
During his first term, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, an international treaty intended to fight climate change. While former President Biden re-entered the U.S. into the agreement, Trump once again withdrew the nation.
Further, in March 2017, he signed an executive order to eliminate rules on oil, natural gas, and shale production. By doing so, certain regulations on the industry were lifted, but the direct impact of the executive order is up for debate.
Joe Biden Praised for Clean Energy
In yet another swing at Lara, one critic argued it wasn't the president who provided the nation with energy independence. Instead, they credited Biden.
The individual wrote, "No, Biden gave America its energy independence by investing heavily in renewables, but then an orange monkey came and started 50 wars and ruined everything."
In contrast to the president's emphasis on oil and the energy system, which are widely considered to be harmful to the environment, Biden focused on green and renewable resources.
He used the Defense Production Act in an effort to increase domestic production of solar panels, heat pumps, and grid components. Additionally, he focused his policies on transitioning the nation away from nonrenewable energy sources.