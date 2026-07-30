Adult Star Emily Willis Slowly Recovering After Catastrophic Brain Injury as Family Reaches Massive Settlement With Rehab Center
July 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Emily Willis' family has secured a massive $3million settlement with the Malibu rehab center where the former adult star suffered a catastrophic brain injury while receiving treatment for ketamine addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The settlement with Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Center comes as 27-year-old Willis, born Litzy Lara Banuelos, is slowly recovering, although she still can't walk, speak or feed herself.
Emily Willis Remains Nonverbal But Can Watch Movies
Willis sought treatment for her five to six gram a day ketamine habit in January 2024, but suffered a cardiac arrest a month after checking in. She was discovered unconscious at Summit Malibu, and it took nearly 40 minutes before paramedics could restore a pulse.
That amount of time without oxygen caused her to suffer an “anoxic brain injury from which she will never recover,” the family’s attorney, James A. Morris, wrote in a previous court declaration, adding that she "cannot move her body."
Willis' mom and legal guardian, Yesenia Cooper, told TMZ following the settlement that her daughter is "slowly recovering," although she remains nonverbal.
Cooper told the outlet that Willis is able to understand roughly 80 percent of what's happening around her, using her eyes and nodding or shaking her head to communicate. She's also able to watch movies and TV shows, and is finally able to sleep on her own.
Emily Willis Has Undergone 10 Surgeries Since Her Brain Injury
Despite the multimillion-dollar settlement, Cooper is only receiving $1.25 million once attorneys’ fees and liens are factored in.
Per the terms of the agreement, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment denied any wrongdoing and accepted no liability.
Willis has already undergone 10 surgeries for her condition. She's currently recovering in Mexico and "working with top-tier therapists," according to TMZ, who noted that the family's long-term plan is to travel to Spain, where Willis can undergo cutting-edge neurological treatments aimed at restoring her ability to speak, communicate and move.
Emily Willis Was in 'Poor' Shape When She Checked Into Rehab
“Having lived and breathed this case for nearly two years, I can state with confidence that Ms. Banuelos is significantly injured, but that this case was no slam dunk,” Morris said in a statement.
“No one knows what exactly happened to Ms. Banuelos or whether defendants could have done anything different to prevent the injuries from happening, given Ms. Banuelos’ fragile state as a ketamine addict when she entered their facility."
Willis reportedly weighed 80 pounds when she checked into treatment, and her condition continued to deteriorate, as she became "disheveled, frail and disoriented" with a "nervous" mood and "poor" insight and behavior, according to the initial lawsuit.
Emily Willis Was Attempting to Become a Mainstream Actress
Willis was born in Argentina and moved to the U.S. as a seven-year-old when her mom married an American citizen.
She was raised in the Mormon Church in St. George, Utah, and moved to San Diego after graduating from high school.
Willis became one of the industry's biggest stars, appearing in more than 700 films and taking home the Performer of the Year honor at the 2021 AVN Awards.
She was attempting to move away from films and into more mainstream fare as an actress at the time of her catastrophic brain injury.
Willis starred in the dystopian sci-fi thriller Divinity in 2023 as Lynx, alongside such stars as Stephen Dorff, Bella Thorne, Karrueche Tran and Scott Bakula.
She traveled to Sundance for the film's premiere, where it was presented by award-winning director Stephen Soderbergh, who produced the flick.