Adult Star Emily Willis Slowly Recovering After Catastrophic Brain Injury as Family Reaches Massive Settlement With Rehab Center

Willis sought treatment for her five to six gram a day ketamine habit in January 2024, but suffered a cardiac arrest a month after checking in. She was discovered unconscious at Summit Malibu, and it took nearly 40 minutes before paramedics could restore a pulse.

That amount of time without oxygen caused her to suffer an “anoxic brain injury from which she will never recover,” the family’s attorney, James A. Morris, wrote in a previous court declaration, adding that she "cannot move her body."

Willis' mom and legal guardian, Yesenia Cooper, told TMZ following the settlement that her daughter is "slowly recovering," although she remains nonverbal.

Cooper told the outlet that Willis is able to understand roughly 80 percent of what's happening around her, using her eyes and nodding or shaking her head to communicate. She's also able to watch movies and TV shows, and is finally able to sleep on her own.