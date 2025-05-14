EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Adult Star Emily Willis' Secret Fight to Reinvent Herself as Singer and Actress After She Starred in Steven Soderbergh Movie Before Ending Up Coma-Stricken

He previously revealed she is now under the care of her mother in Utah, adding: "She has been most recently transferred to her mother's home, and she is there and she is being cared for by her mother."

In February 2025, Morris confirmed Willis can now "move her body somewhat" and "make outward noises."

He said: "She does make outward noises from time to time, she does move her body around some, but her eyes do move, she does track, whether or not she's understanding exactly what's going on is hard for us to determine.

"We are retaining a physiatrist to work as an expert witness on our case who will go to Utah examine her and hopefully be able to give us more info about his expert opinion to what extent she understands what's happening around her."

At the time, Willis was believed to be suffering from locked-in syndrome – a rare neurological disorder which involves paralysis of nearly all voluntary muscles.

According to her family, the 26-year-old star weighed just 80 pounds before she was checked into the facility.

The lawsuit noted how the staff allegedly witnessed Willis' health deteriorating over several days but did not call 911 or send her to a hospital for medical care.