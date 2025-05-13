Shocking Emily Willis Coma Update — With Rehab Center Fighting Back Against Lawsuit Lodged By Stricken Adult Star's Mom
Months after Emily Willis' mother filed a lawsuit against a rehab center – they have now come back swinging.
RadarOnline.com can reveal back in December 2024, Emily's mother, Yesenia Lara Cooper, filed a lawsuit against the Malibu rehab center where her daughter suffered a cardiac arrest when she was in their care.
The Horrifying Lawsuit Details
Emily, real name Litzy Lara Banuelo, was first admitted at the center for a ketamine addiction, where she eventually suffered a cardiac arrest.
According to the lawsuit, the adult film star's mother accused Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centers, of "abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, negligence and fraudulent business practices."
In early 2024, the adult entertainer was rushed to a medical facility after being found unresponsive at the rehab center.
A nurse practitioner found Willis unconscious and started to perform CPR.
After paramedics arrived, they performed CPR on the adult film star for between 30 and 40 minutes before obtaining a heartbeat.
Unfortunately, Willis was left comatose due to the lack of oxygen to her brain for an extended period of time and suffered brain damage.
The legal docs also claimed staff allegedly witnessed Willis' health deteriorating over several days but did not call 911 or send her to a hospital for medical care.
Attorney James A. Morris Jr., who is representing Willis and her mother and guardian, said: "Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life.
"No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed."
The Rehab Center's Fight Back
According to LAD Bible, Summit Malibu and its parent company, Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centers, filed a hearing on demurrer with a motion to strike.
A demurrer is "a legal response that contests a lawsuit's validity without challenging the facts, but rather arguing that, even if true, the facts presented wouldn't constitute a legal claim."
A motion to strike asks the court to remove something from the complaint "because it is not understandable, it is repetitive, it isn't legal, or it doesn't matter."
The hearing is expected to be held on June 18 at the Santa Monica Courthouse, California.
Emily's Addiction Battle
According to the lawsuit, Willis checked into rehab for ketamine addiction in January 2024 but was not on the drug or others at the time.
Before seeking help, she was allegedly using five to six grams per day for a year, which led to her experiencing bladder inflammation, urinary incontinence and night terrors.
The star was also taking prescribed anti-depression and anti-anxiety medications.
Despite her drug tests coming back clean, the adult film star's health allegedly deteriorated within days.
The star allegedly then became "disheveled, frail, and disoriented" with a "nervous" mood and "poor" insight and behavior.
In the lawsuit, her attorney said: "Eventually she grew so dehydrated that a nurse could not measure her blood pressure.
"By this time her acute medical distress had been recorded, and yet they left the decision to go to an urgent care up to a patient who was suffering incredible pain and could not care for her own well-being.
"There is no excuse for their failure to obtain medical and psychological care."