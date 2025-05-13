Shocking Emily Willis Coma Update — With Rehab Center Fighting Back Against Lawsuit Lodged By Stricken Adult Star's Mom

In early 2024, the adult entertainer was rushed to a medical facility after being found unresponsive at the rehab center.

A nurse practitioner found Willis unconscious and started to perform CPR.

After paramedics arrived, they performed CPR on the adult film star for between 30 and 40 minutes before obtaining a heartbeat.

Unfortunately, Willis was left comatose due to the lack of oxygen to her brain for an extended period of time and suffered brain damage.

The legal docs also claimed staff allegedly witnessed Willis' health deteriorating over several days but did not call 911 or send her to a hospital for medical care.