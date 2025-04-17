What Happened to Emily Willis? Inside Coma-Stricken Porn Star's Health Updates — From 'Movement' to 'Noises'

Following her cardiac arrest, the star's family hired attorney James Morris to represent them in a negligence lawsuit against the rehab center, claiming Banuelos was free of ketamine upon arrival and throughout her stay at the facility.

According to Morris, Banuelos is permanently disabled due to an anoxic brain injury, which is what occurs after the brain is deprived of oxygen for an extended period of time. Upon a nurse discovering her, 911 was called and CPR was attempted for about 30 to 40 minutes before restoring a heartbeat.

Morris previously revealed Banuelos is now under the care of her mother in Utah: "She has been most recently transferred to her mother's home, and she is there and she is being cared for by her mother."