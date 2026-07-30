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Home > News > Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate Boasted He Was 'Close' to the Trump Family as Congresswoman Seeks Barron Testimony Under Oath

Photo of Andrew Tate, Barron Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Andrew Tate once claimed he was 'close' with Barron Trump and his family.

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July 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Andrew Tate boasted he was "close" to the Trump family and touched on his connection with the president's youngest son, Barron, in a resurfaced video, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It comes as the "manosphere" influencer and his brother, Tristan, are currently locked up in Miami, Florida, and awaiting extradition after they were both arrested and are facing nearly 60 charges, including s-x trafficking and rape.

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Andrew Tate on the Trumps: 'Know Them Well'

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Photo of JD Vance, Barron Trump, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump and his family apparently have a close bond with Andrew Tate.

Following the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, Andrew was asked about his thoughts after landing in Florida.

"I'm very close with the Trump family," he told reporters in the clip. "I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident. I look forward to, once I'm free, being with Donald Trump in person, and reminding him that he's a bulletproof bada-s." At the time, Andrew and his brother were being criminally prosecuted in Romania over allegations, including having s-x with a minor; an investigation that is still ongoing.

In the comments section of the resurfaced clip, critics were quick to call out Andrew's bond with the Trumps, as one person claimed, "Of course he is close to the Trump family, they are friends with all the criminals."

Another added, "If you want to know something about someone’s character, just look at the people who they associate with."

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Andrew Tate and Barron Trump's Link

Photo of Andrew Tate, Melania Trump, Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

The controversial influencer once claimed he's 'close' with the family.

"That's all we need to know that he's as big a slime bag as the Trump family," a commentator suggested.

The New York Times previously reported that 20-year-old Barron once had a Zoom call with Andrew, 39, and also spent time with Justin Waller, who has branded himself the Tates' "third brother." According to Waller, Andrew and Barron allegedly talked about the brothers being prosecuted in Romania and their shared belief that this was being done in an effort to silence them.

The apparent bond between Andrew and Barron appears to be so strong that Democratic congresswoman Yassamin Ansari has pushed for House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open an investigation into the family's alleged relationship with the Tates, and possibly have the college student testify under oath.

In a July 23 letter, Ansari asked the committee to subpoena Barron and question him about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings."

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Andrew and Tristan Tate's Time Behind Bars

Photo of Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are currently behind bars in Miami, Florida.

Ansari even cited reports alleging the controversial podcast maintained communications with Barron. Andrew and Tristan are currently facing nearly 59 charges and are fighting extradition to the UK,

However, according to their lawyer, Joe McBride, the siblings are not having the best time behind bars, as their charges have "put a target on their back for them to get stabbed, jumped, murdered."

McBride even claimed his clients are being treated like pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and added, "Every time somebody walks by their cell they get called a word that starts with a 'P' that's more appropriate to Epstein and not appropriate to them," he told reporters on Monday, July 27.

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 11, 2019, while awaiting trial on s-x trafficking charges.

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Photo of Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate
Source: MEGA

The brothers are facing nearly 60 charges, including rape.

Andrew and Tristan, 38, have also been charged with offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography, charges that McBride claims have put the jailed duo at risk of being killed.

"These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons; it's one of the reasons why they’re in solitary," McBride explained, and claimed Andrew and Tristan are seen as "fair game" behind bars.

He pleaded, "We hope to get them out."

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