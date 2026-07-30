Andrew Tate Boasted He Was 'Close' to the Trump Family as Congresswoman Seeks Barron Testimony Under Oath

Following the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024, Andrew was asked about his thoughts after landing in Florida.

"I'm very close with the Trump family," he told reporters in the clip. "I know them well. I spoke to Barron after the incident. I look forward to, once I'm free, being with Donald Trump in person, and reminding him that he's a bulletproof bada-s." At the time, Andrew and his brother were being criminally prosecuted in Romania over allegations, including having s-x with a minor; an investigation that is still ongoing.

In the comments section of the resurfaced clip, critics were quick to call out Andrew's bond with the Trumps, as one person claimed, "Of course he is close to the Trump family, they are friends with all the criminals."

Another added, "If you want to know something about someone’s character, just look at the people who they associate with."