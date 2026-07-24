EXCLUSIVE: Congresswoman Demands First Son Barron Trump be Questioned Under Oath if He Had 'Knowledge' of the Tate Brothers' Alleged Crimes
July 23 2026, Published 11:01 p.m. ET
A Democratic congresswoman is calling on House investigators to question First Son Barron Trump under oath as part of a proposed investigation into the Trump administration's alleged connections to controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In a July 23 letter exclusively obtained by us, Rep. Yassamin Ansari urged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open an investigation into what she described as potential political interference surrounding the Tate brothers, who are facing criminal proceedings in multiple countries.
Barron Trump Faces Subpoena Push
Among the most eye-catching requests in the letter, Ansari asked the committee to subpoena Barron and question him about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings."
The Arizona lawmaker also asked the committee to subpoena communications from the Department of Justice, Department of State and White House officials concerning Andrew and Tristan Tate, including records related to extradition efforts, investigations, potential prosecutions and any alleged political or legal favors.
Ansari argued Congress has a constitutional responsibility to determine whether any government officials or political entities facilitated meetings with the Tate brothers, advocated on their behalf or interfered with ongoing criminal or extradition proceedings.
Tate Brothers Face Growing Scrutiny
The congresswoman cited recent reports alleging Andrew Tate maintained communications with Barron and referenced the brothers' growing ties to conservative political figures in Washington as justification for the requested investigation.
As Radar previously reported, Andrew and Tristan Tate were recently taken into custody after arriving in Florida as authorities continue to pursue multiple criminal cases involving the brothers overseas.
The pair face criminal charges in the United Kingdom and remain the subjects of legal proceedings in Romania, where prosecutors have accused them of offenses including human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group.
Tates Continue Denying All Allegations
The brothers have continued to deny the allegations as their legal cases move forward.
British authorities have separately approved extradition proceedings that would allow the Tates to be transferred to the United Kingdom once Romanian legal proceedings conclude.
The latest congressional request comes as scrutiny surrounding the brothers' political connections has intensified following their high-profile return to the United States and reports detailing meetings with Republican lawmakers and other prominent conservative figures.
Lawmaker Seeks Oversight Committee Probe
As Radar previously reported, Barron Trump was alleged to have privately admired Andrew Tate and spoke with him over Zoom, – claims that have drawn renewed attention following Rep. Yassamin Ansari’s request that the First Son be questioned.
While Ansari's letter does not itself launch an investigation or issue subpoenas, it urges the House Oversight Committee to immediately examine whether any members of the Trump administration or individuals within the President’s orbit improperly influenced decisions involving the Tate brothers’ legal matters.
The letter concludes by arguing that "no individual, regardless of wealth, political party, or access to the First Family and the President, is above the law or beyond the reach of justice," while urging the committee to move swiftly in reviewing the allegations.