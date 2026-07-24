EXCLUSIVE: Congresswoman Demands First Son Barron Trump be Questioned Under Oath if He Had 'Knowledge' of the Tate Brothers' Alleged Crimes

In a July 23 letter exclusively obtained by us, Rep. Yassamin Ansari urged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open an investigation into what she described as potential political interference surrounding the Tate brothers, who are facing criminal proceedings in multiple countries.

A Democratic congresswoman is calling on House investigators to question First Son Barron Trump under oath as part of a proposed investigation into the Trump administration's alleged connections to controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate , RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Ansari asked the committee to subpoena Barron Trump and question him about 'his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes.'

Among the most eye-catching requests in the letter, Ansari asked the committee to subpoena Barron and question him about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings."

The Arizona lawmaker also asked the committee to subpoena communications from the Department of Justice, Department of State and White House officials concerning Andrew and Tristan Tate, including records related to extradition efforts, investigations, potential prosecutions and any alleged political or legal favors.

Ansari argued Congress has a constitutional responsibility to determine whether any government officials or political entities facilitated meetings with the Tate brothers, advocated on their behalf or interfered with ongoing criminal or extradition proceedings.