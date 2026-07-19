Andrew Tate Appears to Slip Phone to Bodyguard During Arrest as He Faces Dozens of Criminal Charges

Video from the brothers' July 18 arrest in Miami appears to show Andrew, 39, extending his cellphone toward a member of his security team while U.S. Marshals escort him into custody, per The New York Post.

The man didn't grab the phone in time, and it fell to the ground moments later.

Authorities have not publicly said whether the phone was collected as part of the arrest.

The Tate brothers were detained after U.S. officials executed an arrest request tied to an extradition effort from the United Kingdom, where prosecutors are seeking to bring both men to trial.