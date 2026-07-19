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Home > News > Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate Appears to Slip Phone to Bodyguard During Arrest as He Faces Dozens of Criminal Charges

image of Andrew Tate
Source: mega

Newly surfaced footage appears to show Andrew Tate attempting to hand his cellphone to a bodyguard as U.S. Marshals arrested him in Florida.

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July 19 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Andrew Tate appeared to hand off his cellphone while being taken into custody in Florida, according to newly released footage from his arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The clip surfaced as the influencer and his brother, Tristan Tate, prepare to fight extradition to the United Kingdom, where both face a lengthy list of criminal allegations.

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Arrest Footage Sparks Questions

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image of Andrew and Tristan Tate were detained in Miami as British authorities seek their extradition to face criminal charges.
Source: mega

Andrew and Tristan Tate were detained in Miami as British authorities seek their extradition to face criminal charges.

Video from the brothers' July 18 arrest in Miami appears to show Andrew, 39, extending his cellphone toward a member of his security team while U.S. Marshals escort him into custody, per The New York Post.

The man didn't grab the phone in time, and it fell to the ground moments later.

Authorities have not publicly said whether the phone was collected as part of the arrest.

The Tate brothers were detained after U.S. officials executed an arrest request tied to an extradition effort from the United Kingdom, where prosecutors are seeking to bring both men to trial.

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Brothers Face Expanding Case

image of British prosecutors recently expanded the case against the brothers, filing additional rape and trafficking-related charges.
Source: mega

British prosecutors recently expanded the case against the brothers, filing additional rape and trafficking-related charges.

British prosecutors recently expanded the criminal case against the controversial social media personalities.

Andrew has been charged with seven additional counts of rape, along with offenses involving alleged sex trafficking and indecent images of a child.

Those accusations add to an existing indictment that already included rape, human trafficking, assault-related offenses, and controlling prostitution for gain.

Tristan also faces new allegations, including two additional rape counts and three charges accusing him of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

He was previously charged with rape, assault-related offenses, and human trafficking.

Altogether, the brothers now face 59 criminal counts connected to allegations made by seven women.

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U.K. Seeks Extradition

image of British officials are expected to formally request the brothers' extradition, though they can challenge the move in U.S. court.
Source: mega

British officials are expected to formally request the brothers' extradition, though they can challenge the move in U.S. court.

The brothers, who are dual U.S.-U.K. citizens, have been based in Romania for years, where they remain the subjects of a separate criminal investigation involving allegations of rape, human trafficking, organized crime and money laundering.

Because Romanian authorities had not yet completed their own legal proceedings, British prosecutors were unable to secure the brothers' extradition from that country.

After learning the pair had traveled to the United States, officials moved to have them arrested on American soil.

British authorities are expected to formally request their extradition, though Andrew and Tristan will have the opportunity to contest the request through the U.S. court system.

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Lawyer Denounces Arrest

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image of Attorney Joseph D. McBride called the arrests 'a political hit job' and vowed to fight the extradition effort.
Source: mega

Attorney Joseph D. McBride called the arrests 'a political hit job' and vowed to fight the extradition effort.

Attorney Joseph D. McBride criticized the arrests, arguing they were politically motivated rather than legally justified.

Calling the case "a political hit job," McBride claimed it stemmed from "a low-level functionary at the Department of Justice who never got approval from Donald Trump's leadership."

He added: "We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain's political dirty work."

Andrew and Tristan have consistently denied all allegations against them in both the United Kingdom and Romania.

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