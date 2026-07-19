EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Alleged Fling With Jeffrey Epstein — How Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell Spilled the Beans on Pair's Secret Liaison

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's convicted madam who's serving a 20-year s-x trafficking sentence for delivering young girls to her predatory boss – dished about Diana's connection to the money-man during her two-day interrogation in July by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The 64-year-old disgraced British socialite claimed that Diana's aristocratic buddy Baroness Rosa Monckton set the Princess of Wales up on a date with the sicko in the 1990s shortly before she publicly separated from her husband, the future King Charles, who became Britain's monarch in 2022.

A royal insider claimed Diana's murky death conveniently created a smoke screen for the current monarch's brother, Andrew – who in 2021 was stripped of his royal duties and palace paycheck after Epstein's now-deceased alleged s-x slave Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly bedding her at the age of 17.

Andrew has spent years denying Giuffre's reputation-shattering allegations but paid her an estimated $15million to settle her civil lawsuit against him.

"If Princess Diana was close to Jeffrey Epstein, she most likely knew all the secrets about Prince Andrew – and had an arsenal of information to embarrass the royal family," an insider claimed to Radar. "For all we know, she may have fallen victim to Epstein's notorious blackmail schemes like some of his other associates."