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EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Alleged Fling With Jeffrey Epstein — How Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell Spilled the Beans on Pair's Secret Liaison

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA; DOJ

Ghislaine Maxwell claimed Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein had a connection.

July 19 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Jeffrey Epstein allegedly secretly dated the late Princess Diana, who may have gotten trapped in the pedo's nefarious blackmail web, leaving Buckingham Palace desperate to cover up yet another scandalous royal connection to the convicted pedophile, sources claimed to RadarOnline.com.

Disturbingly, Diana's 1997 death aged 36 following a suspicious car crash in Paris makes her the 23rd person linked to the creep to die under unsettling circumstances – and insiders tell us the tragic royal may have very well taken embarrassing dirt about her ex-brother-in-law Prince Andrew, Epstein's onetime pal, to her early grave.

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Ghislaine Maxwell's Diana Bombshell

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Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell spoke about Princess Diana during a federal interrogation.

Ghislaine Maxwell – Epstein's convicted madam who's serving a 20-year s-x trafficking sentence for delivering young girls to her predatory boss – dished about Diana's connection to the money-man during her two-day interrogation in July by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The 64-year-old disgraced British socialite claimed that Diana's aristocratic buddy Baroness Rosa Monckton set the Princess of Wales up on a date with the sicko in the 1990s shortly before she publicly separated from her husband, the future King Charles, who became Britain's monarch in 2022.

A royal insider claimed Diana's murky death conveniently created a smoke screen for the current monarch's brother, Andrew – who in 2021 was stripped of his royal duties and palace paycheck after Epstein's now-deceased alleged s-x slave Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly bedding her at the age of 17.

Andrew has spent years denying Giuffre's reputation-shattering allegations but paid her an estimated $15million to settle her civil lawsuit against him.

"If Princess Diana was close to Jeffrey Epstein, she most likely knew all the secrets about Prince Andrew – and had an arsenal of information to embarrass the royal family," an insider claimed to Radar. "For all we know, she may have fallen victim to Epstein's notorious blackmail schemes like some of his other associates."

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Secret Date Claims Emerge

Photo of Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Maxwell alleged a mutual acquaintance arranged Princess Diana and Epstein's meeting.

A transcript of Maxwell's interview shows she was reluctant to spill all the details about Epstein and Diana's alleged date at a 1991 high society dinner in London.

"I don't know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he'd already met her," Maxwell nattered during the conversation at a Florida courthouse. "But this, I believe, was organized by Rosa."

Maxwell suddenly cut her comments short by stating, "I don't want to speak bad of Diana but – I'm not going to do that."

As Radar previously reported, sources said Diana tragically died after expressing her fears of being marked for murder by the palace.

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Princess Diana's Epstein Link Examined

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Princess Diana possessed highly damaging palace information.

Even though the princess' alleged relationship with Epstein remains shrouded in mystery, we have discovered Dodi Fayed – Diana's rumored last lover, who also lost his life in her Paris crash – was the nephew of Saudi billionaire arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi, who once hired Epstein as a financial consultant.

Diana now joins the ranks of those in Epstein's orbit who died under murky circumstances – including the s-x offender himself, who was found hanged in his New York City jail cell at 66 in 2019 while awaiting trial for s-x trafficking.

Renowned private investigator Ed Opperman tells us the Epstein connection could explain why the royal family appeared to viciously turn on Diana.

"If you can believe Maxwell, it could shed a lot of light on Diana's relationship with the royals," says the gumshoe and podcaster, who was once approached to dig up dirt on an Epstein victim.

He added about Diana: "Why was she on the outs with the royals? Why was she ostracized from the family?"

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Photo of Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Maxwell also claimed to have a close personal bond with former president Bill Clinton.

Maxwell's eye-opening testimony also delved into her tight relationship with former President Bill Clinton, which sources said is humiliating for the two-term POTUS.

Five years after Maxwell was implicated in Epstein's 2008 s-x trafficking case in Florida, she was an honored guest at a Clinton Global Initiative conference. At the 2013 event, she was recognized for her TerraMar Project, an ocean conservation nonprofit.

"President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein's friend," possessive Maxwell purported.

She also insisted: "President Clinton liked me, and we got along terribly well. But I never saw that warmth with Mr. Epstein."

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