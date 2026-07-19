Savannah Guthrie 'Beefs Up' Security After Intruder Breaches NBC Studios Amid Mom's Unsolved Kidnapping

According to the Daily Mail, Guthrie, 54, has expanded her security detail following the July 16 incident, in which prosecutors say 41-year-old Andrew Truelove bypassed building security and entered Studio 1A.

Authorities allege Truelove was searching for longtime weatherman Al Roker before confronting co-anchor Craig Melvin.

During the encounter, he allegedly shouted a racial slur and attempted to move toward Melvin before security personnel restrained him.

Police later arrested Truelove and charged him with burglary as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal trespass as a hate crime, and harassment. He is being held at Rikers Island on $20,000 bail.

His attorney said the court has also ordered him to have no contact with either Roker or Melvin.