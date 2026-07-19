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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie 'Beefs Up' Security After Intruder Breaches NBC Studios Amid Mom's Unsolved Kidnapping

image of Savannah Guthrie
Source: mega

Savannah Guthrie has reportedly increased her security after a frightening breach at NBC Studios.

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July 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie is taking extra precautions after a racist intruder breached NBC's studios in a frightening security scare that reportedly left staff shaken, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Although the Today co-anchor was not in Studio 1A when the incident unfolded, sources said the ordeal was especially difficult for Guthrie, who is still reeling from the unsolved kidnapping of her mother earlier this year.

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Security Tightened After Studio Breach

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image of Andrew Truelove allegedly bypassed security before confronting 'Today' co-anchor Craig Melvin inside Studio 1A.
Source: mega

Andrew Truelove allegedly bypassed security before confronting 'Today' co-anchor Craig Melvin inside Studio 1A.

According to the Daily Mail, Guthrie, 54, has expanded her security detail following the July 16 incident, in which prosecutors say 41-year-old Andrew Truelove bypassed building security and entered Studio 1A.

Authorities allege Truelove was searching for longtime weatherman Al Roker before confronting co-anchor Craig Melvin.

During the encounter, he allegedly shouted a racial slur and attempted to move toward Melvin before security personnel restrained him.

Police later arrested Truelove and charged him with burglary as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime, criminal trespass as a hate crime, and harassment. He is being held at Rikers Island on $20,000 bail.

His attorney said the court has also ordered him to have no contact with either Roker or Melvin.

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Painful Reminder of Family Trauma

image of The frightening security breach reportedly resurfaced painful emotions for Savannah Guthrie as the search for her missing mother continues.
Source: NBC

The frightening security breach reportedly resurfaced painful emotions for Savannah Guthrie as the search for her missing mother continues.

Although Guthrie was not at the studio when the incident occurred, sources told the Daily Mail the security scare deeply affected her because of the ongoing investigation into her mother's disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was allegedly abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1. She has not been found, and the person suspected of taking her remains on the run.

One source told the outlet the latest incident reopened emotional wounds for the television personality.

"The timing couldn't have been more heartbreaking," the insider said. "How much more can one person take?"

Guthrie previously stepped away from Today for nearly two months after her mother's disappearance before returning to the program in April.

Speaking candidly about her comeback, she admitted it was difficult to return to a show known for its upbeat atmosphere while navigating such a painful chapter in her personal life.

"It's hard to imagine doing it because it's such a place of joy and lightness," Guthrie said. "I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not. But I can't not come back because it's my family."

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Break From 'Today'

image of The longtime anchor is set to temporarily step away from 'Today' to film NBC's upcoming 'Wordle' game show.
Source: mega

The longtime anchor is set to temporarily step away from 'Today' to film NBC's upcoming 'Wordle' game show.

Before the studio intrusion made headlines, Guthrie had already announced plans to temporarily step away from Today to film the pilot for NBC's upcoming game show based on The New York Times' popular puzzle, Wordle.

Sources told the Daily Mail that those close to the anchor believe the assignment could offer a much-needed change of scenery following months of emotional turmoil.

"Everyone is relieved she's taking the next few weeks off to film another project," one insider said. "She'll get some distance from all of this while everyone back here catches their breath."

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NBC Tightens Studio Security

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image of NBC has reportedly fired the security guard accused of allowing the suspect to enter Studio 1A.
Source: mega

NBC has reportedly fired the security guard accused of allowing the suspect to enter Studio 1A.

The incident has also reportedly prompted NBC to review its security procedures.

The network also reportedly fired the security guard accused of allowing Truelove to gain access to Studio 1A, per The Daily Beast.

Insiders also said visitor protocols have become more restrictive, with guests now expected to arrive earlier for additional screening and verification before entering the building.

"Security has already been beefed up," one source said, adding: "Nothing is being left to chance."

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