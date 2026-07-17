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Home > Celebrity > savannah guthrie

'It Hit Everyone Hard': Savannah Guthrie 'Triggered' by Intruder Security Scare at NBC Studios — Nearly 6 Months After Mom Nancy's Abduction

A photo of Savannah Guthrie alongside a photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA; NBC

Savannah Guthrie is still coping with the disappearance of her mother.

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July 17 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

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An intruder on the set of the Today show rattled the whole cast, particularly Savannah Guthrie, RadarOnline.com has learned.

After all, Guthrie, 54, is still grappling with the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, who was believed to have been abducted from her Arizona home nearly six months ago.

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Savannah Guthrie Impacted by Intruder

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A photo of Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Those close to Savannah Guthrie claimed she was affected differently than her co-hosts.

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The likely abduction left Savannah with mental scars, and a man running into the NBC studio unauthorized only made matters worse, according to an insider.

On Thursday, July 16, as Craig Melvin entered NBC's New York headquarters, a man reportedly followed him, breached security, lunged at him and allegedly yelled a racial slur.

Melvin, though, was reportedly not the original target of the threatening attack. Instead, the man allegedly asked for Al Roker before opting to target Melvin instead.

Savannah had already finished shooting her broadcast for the day and left the set, but an insider may have triggered her a bit nonetheless due to what she's been through.

An insider told Rob Shuter, “How much more can one person take? After everything Savannah has endured with her family, this happened just moments after she walked off the set. It hit everyone hard, but it hit differently because of her.”

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Savannah Guthrie Takes Time Off

A photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie is stepping away from her NBC post for another project.

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After taking time off to be with family, Savannah initially returned to Today several weeks after her 84-year-old mother's disappearance. While her co-workers and peers offered their sympathies, she put on a brave face.

However, those close to the TV star are reportedly understanding if the show is still too much for her to handle.

“Nobody would blame Savannah if she decided she needed more time,” one insider said. “She’s been carrying an enormous emotional burden, and this was another shock. The feeling inside the show is that everyone wants her to put herself first.”

Just hours after the near-attack, Guthrie announced she would be taking another break from the show. However, it was not related to the security incident, but to work on another project.

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Nancy Guthrie Remains Missing Five Months Later

A missing persons notice for Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

The FBI is still asking for tips.

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Nancy remains missing over 5 months later with no known leads on the case. She was reported missing on February 1 with police immediately sending out a search and rescue team. However, homicide investigators were quickly called onto the case, suspecting something more sinister occurred.

Authorities obtained doorbell footage from her Arizona home, showing a masked individual on her front porch the night of her disappearance. DNA evidence was also obtained at the scene, but the sample is still being processed at a lab.

The case remains open, and the FBI encourages the public to submit any tips or information they may have.

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NBC Investigates Security Concerns

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A photo of NBC News headquarters
Source: MEGA

NBC initially bolstered security after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Amid Nancy's disappearance, security was reportedly buffed up at the NBC headquarters – at least temporarily. It's unclear whether the security was rolled back again over time.

NBC also launched a full investigation after the security breach, but an insider is worried the damage has already been done.

“This wasn’t just a security failure – it was a reminder that nowhere feels completely safe anymore," the insider added. "Everyone is asking the same question: if this could happen here, what happens next?”

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