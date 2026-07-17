'It Hit Everyone Hard': Savannah Guthrie 'Triggered' by Intruder Security Scare at NBC Studios — Nearly 6 Months After Mom Nancy's Abduction

The likely abduction left Savannah with mental scars, and a man running into the NBC studio unauthorized only made matters worse, according to an insider.

On Thursday, July 16, as Craig Melvin entered NBC's New York headquarters, a man reportedly followed him, breached security, lunged at him and allegedly yelled a racial slur.

Melvin, though, was reportedly not the original target of the threatening attack. Instead, the man allegedly asked for Al Roker before opting to target Melvin instead.

Savannah had already finished shooting her broadcast for the day and left the set, but an insider may have triggered her a bit nonetheless due to what she's been through.

An insider told Rob Shuter, “How much more can one person take? After everything Savannah has endured with her family, this happened just moments after she walked off the set. It hit everyone hard, but it hit differently because of her.”