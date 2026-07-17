Savannah Guthrie Hiatus Update: 'Today' Anchor Takes Break From Show After Comeback Was 'Just Not Working' — As Mom Nancy Remains Missing

"It's just not working for anybody. Savannah wanted to come back, and so I think they were right in observing those wishes," show sources told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who discussed the TV star's latest heartbreak on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.

Savannah returned to the show on April 6, more than two months after Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1. She's noted on the air during the months since that "agony" over not knowing what happened to her mother has weighed heavily on her daily.

"However, this is not working. She needs to take some time away," Shuter said, as insiders spilled about the stress of Savannah's personal life. "They're very worried about Savannah putting on a smile for two hours a day when something is so ugly in your life. It's just so artificial."