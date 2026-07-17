Savannah Guthrie Hiatus Update: 'Today' Anchor Takes Break From Show After Comeback Was 'Just Not Working' — As Mom Nancy Remains Missing
July 17 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is stepping away from Today once again after the emotional toll of her mother's disappearance reportedly became too much to bear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the veteran anchor struggled to keep up a cheerful on-air persona as the search for her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie, drags on, insisting it "wasn't working" and that time away from the NBC morning show was desperately needed.
'This Is Not Working — She Needs Time Away'
"It's just not working for anybody. Savannah wanted to come back, and so I think they were right in observing those wishes," show sources told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who discussed the TV star's latest heartbreak on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast.
Savannah returned to the show on April 6, more than two months after Nancy, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on February 1. She's noted on the air during the months since that "agony" over not knowing what happened to her mother has weighed heavily on her daily.
"However, this is not working. She needs to take some time away," Shuter said, as insiders spilled about the stress of Savannah's personal life. "They're very worried about Savannah putting on a smile for two hours a day when something is so ugly in your life. It's just so artificial."
Savannah Guthrie Taking Second Long Hiatus of 2026
Savannah was absent from Today shortly after the July 4th weekend on a "preplanned hiatus," as co-host Craig Melvin welcomed her back on July 14, saying he was glad she was able to take some "much-deserved time off."
Two days later, on July 16, the Arizona native announced she was going on a second hiatus, heading to England to shoot the new TV game show version of Wordle, based on the popular New York Times word puzzle game.
Savannah announced in May that she landed the hosting gig on the show, which Jimmy Fallon is producing.
"I'm headed over to shoot Wordle over the next few weeks," she told her co-hosts as they gathered on the circular sofa.
Savannah added, "We're going to shoot the whole season, and we're super excited. Cannot wait for everyone to see it. It'll probably air in the New Year."
'We Are In Agony, We Cannot Be At Peace'
Savannah's emotions overcame her during the June 23 episode of Today, after reports surfaced that "ransom notes" sent to several news outlets in February claimed Nancy died shortly after she was abducted. The FBI determined the letters were hoaxes.
The visibly broken host begged viewers once again for someone to come forward with information about her missing mom, saying, "Somebody knows something. We are in agony, and we cannot be at peace."
"So no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy – and I will, I promise I will – this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We love our mom. We'll never stop looking for her," Savannah shared in a shaken voice with tears in her eyes.
The Pain of Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Is 'Always With Me'
Savannah gave a devastating account of how she was holding up while filling in on the fourth hour of Today with Jenna Bush Hager on June 8.
"I feel like to do the job, I gotta keep it together, pull it together. But I’m happy to be back. It’s like the two hours of my day – it’s not that I’m not thinking about it, because I am, but it’s something to do, and it brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But, no, it’s not easy," she shared about being back at work every day.
Savannah heartbreakingly added about her mom's disappearance. "It’s always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous, and supportive place," when referring to the Today set.