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Home > News > Andrew Tate

Tate Brothers Being 'Treated Like Epstein' Behind Bars as Jailed Influencers Risk 'Getting Murdered,' Lawyer Claims

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
Source: MEGA

The Tate brothers' lawyer has claimed his clients are being 'treated like Epstein' while locked up.

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July 29 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, are being treated like Jeffrey Epstein while behind bars, according to their lawyer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial influencers and podcast hosts are currently locked up in Miami, Florida, and awaiting extradition after they were arrested on July 18 and are facing nearly 60 charges, including rape and s-x trafficking.

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Andrew and Tristan Tate Have 'Target on Their Back'

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Photo of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
Source: MEGA

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, were arrested on July 18.

The Tate brothers, who are fighting extradition to the UK, appear to be having a tough time in jail, as their attorney, Joe McBride, has claimed his clients' charges have "put a target on their back for them to get stabbed, jumped, murdered."

"Every time somebody walks by their cell they get called a word that starts with a 'P' that’s more appropriate to (Jeffrey) Epstein and not appropriate to them," he told reporters outside the C. Clyde Atkins U. Courthouse following a hearing on Monday, July 27.

Pedophile Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 11, 2019, while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

McBride added, "There's a pecking order in jail, it's very real, and when you come in with those allegations, there's no excuses."

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, have also been charged with offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography, charges that McBride claims have put the brothers at risk of being killed.

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Andrew Tate Speaks Out

Photo of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
Source: MEGA

The brothers are in a Miami jail while fighting extradition to the UK.

"These allegations against them are the worst for a multitude of reasons; it's one of the reasons why they’re in solitary," McBride noted, and claimed Andrew and Tristan are seen as "fair game" behind bars, and accused critics of "greenlighting for them to get murdered in jail."

"We hope to get them out," the lawyer pleaded. The brothers will remain in jail until their detention hearing on August 13, where they will learn if they can be released on bail while awaiting extradition. However, McBride recently declared that Andrew and Tristan being released on bail will be a "tall climb."

Andrew, through his team, has kept his loyal followers updated on his current condition while in jail, claiming he has "no commissary, no phone calls, no yard time."

According to the "manosphere" figure, his jail neighbor is a "cannibal who screams throughout the night.”

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MAGA Goes Quiet After Tate Brothers' Arrest

Photo of Andrew Tate, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr, who was friend with Andrew Tate, and many of his supporters, have gone silence since his arrest.

The brothers' latest charges, according to prosecutors in Britain, were brought forward after British police investigated claims made by four victims. Andrew and Tristan are also being criminally prosecuted in Romania over allegations, including having s-x with a minor.

Both Andrew and Tristan have denied all of the allegations brought against them. Meanwhile, many notable conservative and MAGA voices, who have either supported or have been linked to the brothers, have gone quiet since their arrest. President Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., who has been friendly with Andrew, has yet to speak out.

Candace Owens has also not addressed the case as of this moment, despite previously defending the duo. And even Trump's youngest son, Barron, who has also been linked to Andrew, has not commented on the arrest.

The New York Times previously reported that Barron once had a Zoom call with Andrew, and also spent time with Justin Waller, who has branded himself the Tates' "third brother."

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Photo of Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
Source: MEGA

The controversial brothers are facing nearly 60 charges, including rape and s-x trafficking.

Barron and Andrew's apparent connection is so strong that Democratic congresswoman Yassamin Ansari urged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to open an investigation into the Trumps' alleged relationship with the Tates.

In a July 23 letter, she even asked the committee to subpoena Barron and question him about "his knowledge of the Tate brothers' crimes, if he had any involvement whatsoever, and if he communicated with members of his father’s administration or the President himself regarding their legal proceedings."

Ansari also cited reports alleging Andrew maintained communications with Barron and also noted the siblings' ties to political figures in Washington.

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