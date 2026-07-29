Tate Brothers Being 'Treated Like Epstein' Behind Bars as Jailed Influencers Risk 'Getting Murdered,' Lawyer Claims

The Tate brothers, who are fighting extradition to the UK, appear to be having a tough time in jail, as their attorney, Joe McBride, has claimed his clients' charges have "put a target on their back for them to get stabbed, jumped, murdered."

"Every time somebody walks by their cell they get called a word that starts with a 'P' that’s more appropriate to (Jeffrey) Epstein and not appropriate to them," he told reporters outside the C. Clyde Atkins U. Courthouse following a hearing on Monday, July 27.

Pedophile Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 11, 2019, while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

McBride added, "There's a pecking order in jail, it's very real, and when you come in with those allegations, there's no excuses."

Andrew, 39, and Tristan, 38, have also been charged with offenses related to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography, charges that McBride claims have put the brothers at risk of being killed.