EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'Rushed' Air Force One Upgrade Raises Security Concerns
July 29 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's accelerated push to bring a refurbished Boeing 747-8 into presidential service has prompted renewed scrutiny over whether speed came at the expense of key security measures, after reports suggested the aircraft entered service without some of the protections found on the traditional Air Force One fleet.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Trump, 80, selected the luxury jet after touring the aircraft at Palm Beach airport in February 2025, shortly after beginning his second term.
Rushed Retrofit For 250th Anniversary
The double-decker plane, previously configured for the Qatari royal family, was chosen as a temporary replacement while Boeing's long-delayed next-generation Air Force One aircraft remained unfinished.
According to reporting by The New York Times, the administration compressed what experts said would normally require several years of work into roughly eight months so the aircraft could be ready in time for celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary.
A source familiar with the retrofit told Radar: "The pressure to deliver the aircraft quickly meant difficult decisions had to be made. Officials believed meeting the president's timetable became the overriding priority, even though everyone understood there would be compromises compared with a fully upgraded Air Force One."
The source added: "No one is suggesting the aircraft was unsafe to fly, but there were concerns that the shortened schedule inevitably left capability gaps that would normally have been addressed during a longer modernization program. It seemed rushed, and now there are lingering security concerns a need for speed came over a need for patience and checks."
The Times investigation found Trump was closely involved in approving elements of the refurbishment, including decisions relating to the aircraft's features and security systems.
Missing Key Defensive Features
Public Air Force records examined by the newspaper indicated the upgraded jet lacks several defensive features present on the existing presidential fleet, including a lower-level emergency exit, additional backup electrical capacity and an advanced anti-missile system.
Officials reportedly expected the aircraft would initially be used primarily for domestic flights or journeys to allied countries hosting US military bases because of its reduced defensive capabilities.
The federal government also spent hundreds of millions of dollars acquiring pilot training equipment for the new aircraft, in addition to the approximately $400million already acknowledged for the retrofit, according to the report.
The aircraft was donated by Qatar to the Department of Defense and is ultimately expected to become part of Trump's presidential library, an arrangement that has attracted criticism from opponents who argue the gift could create the appearance of foreign influence.
Security Scare Forces Flight Swap
Questions over the aircraft intensified earlier this month after Trump traveled from Turkey aboard a different presidential aircraft following Secret Service concerns over what officials described as a credible threat from Iranian proxy forces.
Reports subsequently suggested the refurbished jet lacked some of the defensive countermeasures carried by the existing Air Force One aircraft.
The White House later announced the Qatari-donated plane would be removed from service this fall for unspecified "upgrades and enhancements," promoting the move on social media with the phrase "PLANEMAXXING."
Pentagon Warnings Vs. White House Defense
Frank Kendall, who oversaw the presidential aircraft modernization program as Pentagon acquisition chief and later Air Force secretary under President Joe Biden, said: "People need to be aware it has a lot of shortfalls compared to Air Force One; they do add a measure of risk."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected suggestions the aircraft posed any danger, saying it was "fully mission-ready and safe for presidential travel today" – and that the planned enhancements would ensure it remained "the most advanced, secure and capable aircraft in the world."