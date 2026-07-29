EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'Rushed' Air Force One Upgrade Raises Security Concerns

The double-decker plane, previously configured for the Qatari royal family, was chosen as a temporary replacement while Boeing's long-delayed next-generation Air Force One aircraft remained unfinished.

According to reporting by The New York Times, the administration compressed what experts said would normally require several years of work into roughly eight months so the aircraft could be ready in time for celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary.

A source familiar with the retrofit told Radar: "The pressure to deliver the aircraft quickly meant difficult decisions had to be made. Officials believed meeting the president's timetable became the overriding priority, even though everyone understood there would be compromises compared with a fully upgraded Air Force One."

The source added: "No one is suggesting the aircraft was unsafe to fly, but there were concerns that the shortened schedule inevitably left capability gaps that would normally have been addressed during a longer modernization program. It seemed rushed, and now there are lingering security concerns a need for speed came over a need for patience and checks."

The Times investigation found Trump was closely involved in approving elements of the refurbishment, including decisions relating to the aircraft's features and security systems.