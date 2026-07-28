EXCLUSIVE: Andrew and Tristan Tate's MAGA Allies Go 'Quiet' as Brothers Face Extradition
July 28 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are finding themselves increasingly isolated after their arrests in Miami, with several high-profile conservative figures who once publicly championed the brothers now distancing themselves as they fight extradition to the UK over a string of criminal charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The British-American influencers, who built a huge online following through their controversial brand of hyper-masculinity, were detained by federal agents in Florida after British authorities requested their extradition.
Allies Go Quiet
Prosecutors in the UK have brought 38 charges against the pair, including rape, sex trafficking and human trafficking, while Andrew Tate, 39, also faces allegations relating to extreme pornography and indecent images of children.
The brothers deny every allegation, insisting the cases are politically motivated. Their arrests have placed the Trump administration in the unusual position of assisting Britain's extradition request through the US courts, prompting many former allies to step back from public support.
A source familiar with the brothers' political connections said: "There has been a noticeable shift in recent days.
"People who once embraced the Tates because of their popularity are now keeping their distance. Their MAGA allies have gone quiet. The legal situation has become far more serious and many believe there is little to gain by being publicly associated with them."
The insider added: "Those around Donald Trump are focused on avoiding unnecessary distractions. The feeling among several former supporters is that this case now belongs in the courtroom, not in the political arena, and many who previously defended the brothers have simply gone quiet."
Trump Circle Pulls Back
Among those accused of cooling their support is former Trump lawyer Alina Habba, who previously pledged to stand by Andrew Tate during an appearance on his podcast earlier this year.
According to reports, representatives for the brothers attempted to contact Habba shortly after the arrests but received no response.
Paul Ingrassia, who previously worked on the Tates' legal team and now serves as acting general counsel at the General Services Administration, insisted he no longer has any active involvement with them.
He said: "I have no ongoing connection to them now."
Donald Trump Jr. who previously described Andrew Tate as a friend, has remained silent since the arrests.
Barron Trump, who had also been linked socially to Andrew Tate, has likewise made no public comment, while conservative commentator Candace Owens has not addressed the case despite previously defending the brothers.
Roger Stone said a social media repost involving Tristan Tate had been shared before news of the arrests emerged, while Trump envoy Paolo Zampolli said he had not fully understood the seriousness of the allegations.
He said: "I didn't know they were arrest material."
Supporters Still Stand Firm
Not every conservative voice has withdrawn support.
Arizona congressman Abe Hamadeh criticized the extradition effort online, while broadcaster Tucker Carlson claimed without evidence that the arrests were linked to the brothers' criticism of Israel.
Joseph McBride, the Tates' longtime attorney, rejected suggestions their political backing had collapsed, arguing it was unsurprising Trump allies had adopted a more cautious position, while the administration is involved in the extradition proceedings.
He said: "There's no reason at this point for Trump to parachute in from Air Force One to the courtroom, because we think we'll win in court."
The brothers will remain in custody in Florida while a federal judge decides whether Britain's extradition request meets the required legal standard.
If approved, the final decision will rest with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.