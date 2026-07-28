EXCLUSIVE: Andrew and Tristan Tate's MAGA Allies Go 'Quiet' as Brothers Face Extradition

Prosecutors in the UK have brought 38 charges against the pair, including rape, sex trafficking and human trafficking, while Andrew Tate, 39, also faces allegations relating to extreme pornography and indecent images of children.

The brothers deny every allegation, insisting the cases are politically motivated. Their arrests have placed the Trump administration in the unusual position of assisting Britain's extradition request through the US courts, prompting many former allies to step back from public support.

A source familiar with the brothers' political connections said: "There has been a noticeable shift in recent days.

"People who once embraced the Tates because of their popularity are now keeping their distance. Their MAGA allies have gone quiet. The legal situation has become far more serious and many believe there is little to gain by being publicly associated with them."

The insider added: "Those around Donald Trump are focused on avoiding unnecessary distractions. The feeling among several former supporters is that this case now belongs in the courtroom, not in the political arena, and many who previously defended the brothers have simply gone quiet."