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Home > News > Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Love Mentor Revealed — Prez's Youngest Son, 20, Secretly Sought 'Help to Boost His Appeal and Style' From Controversial Influencer

split image of Barron Trump / Justin Waller / Andrew Tate
Source: mega; @realjustin_waller7/Instagram

Barron Trump reportedly formed a close bond with manosphere influencer Justin Waller.

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June 10 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

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Barron Trump quietly turned to one of the internet's most controversial influencers for guidance on everything from fashion to dating, according to a bombshell new report, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president's youngest son reportedly formed a close bond with a self-described member of the online "manosphere" while helping his father connect with young male voters during the 2024 campaign.

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Barron's Unexpected Adviser

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image of Waller claimed he met with the first son at Mar-a-Lago several times before the 2024 election.
Source: @realjustin_waller7/Instagram

Waller claimed he met with the first son at Mar-a-Lago several times before the 2024 election.

The elusive first son came under scrutiny after reports surfaced that he admired Andrew and Tristan Tate, the polarizing brothers who have faced human trafficking allegations from multiple women in several countries.

The brothers deny all allegations against them.

According to The New Yorker, Barron formed a close relationship with Justin Waller, a manosphere influencer who described himself as the Tates' "third brother" in the Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

Justin, 40, claimed he dined with Barron at Mar-a-Lago "four or five times" in the months leading up to the 2024 election, when the president's youngest son was also helping his father court young male voters.

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'Help to Boost His Appeal and Style'

image of The influencer allegedly advised Barron on fashion, confidence, and dating.
Source: mega

The influencer allegedly advised Barron on fashion, confidence and dating.

The report claimed Waller became a trusted confidant to Barron and offered advice on how to improve his image.

According to the report, Justin provided guidance on how to boost the first son's sex appeal and personal style, even introducing him to the tailor who made the suit Barron wore to Donald Trump's second inauguration.

At the same time, Waller was reportedly working to strengthen his own ties within Donald's orbit.

The influencer later said he moved his family from Louisiana to South Florida not only to advance his social media career but also to get closer to Donald's "inner circle."

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Call With Andrew Tate

image of Andrew Tate reportedly connected with Barron through Waller during a suit fitting.
Source: mega

Andrew Tate reportedly connected with Barron through Waller during a suit fitting.

As Romanian authorities continued investigating allegations against the Tate brothers, Andrew was reportedly able to reach Barron through Justin. According to the report, Justin arranged a phone call between them during the first son's suit fitting.

The pair reportedly discussed their belief that Romanian prosecutors were targeting Andrew and Tristan as part of an effort to silence them.

Not long afterward, the brothers had their passports returned by a Romanian official who had recently visited Mar-a-Lago, according to the report.

Justin, meanwhile, has publicly advocated for what he calls "one-sided monogamy," a relationship arrangement in which his wife remains faithful while he is free to pursue relationships with other women.

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Barron Emerges as Key Witness

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image of Barron made a call to London police after witnessing an alleged assault during a video chat.
Source: mega

Barron made a call to London police after witnessing an alleged assault during a video chat.

Barron has largely remained a mystery to the public despite growing fascination with his personal life.

The New York University student reportedly has no social media presence, kept to himself during his freshman year and is believed to be single.

However, he found himself at the center of a criminal case after a Russian man was convicted of assaulting his then-girlfriend in London.

Just two days before Trump's second inauguration, Barron made a frantic call to London police and reported that "a girl" he knew was "getting beat up" during a video call.

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