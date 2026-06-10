Barron Trump's Love Mentor Revealed — Prez's Youngest Son, 20, Secretly Sought 'Help to Boost His Appeal and Style' From Controversial Influencer

The elusive first son came under scrutiny after reports surfaced that he admired Andrew and Tristan Tate, the polarizing brothers who have faced human trafficking allegations from multiple women in several countries.

The brothers deny all allegations against them.

According to The New Yorker, Barron formed a close relationship with Justin Waller, a manosphere influencer who described himself as the Tates' "third brother" in the Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere.

Justin, 40, claimed he dined with Barron at Mar-a-Lago "four or five times" in the months leading up to the 2024 election, when the president's youngest son was also helping his father court young male voters.