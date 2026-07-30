EXCLUSIVE: Elton John's Eyesight Struggles Force Him Into New Way of Writing Songs

Elton John has been forced to reinvent the way he writes music after losing most of his eyesight, with longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin revealing the music icon's health struggles have transformed the creative process behind his upcoming album. As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 79-year-old singer-songwriter has been blind in his right eye and has only limited vision in his left since contracting a severe eye infection while in France in 2024.

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Elton Finds New Way

Source: MEGA Elton John adapted his songwriting process after severe vision loss in 2024.

The condition has prevented him from working in the way he did for decades, meaning he can no longer read lyrics placed on his piano while composing. Instead, John has developed a new approach to songwriting for a forthcoming record created with producer Andrew Watt, due for release early next year. A music industry source close to the songwriting partnership told us in an exclusive interview: "Elton has refused to let his eyesight challenges stop him making music. He has adapted his entire creative process and found a way to keep writing despite the limitations. It has been an extraordinary adjustment, but his determination has never been stronger." Taupin, 76, told Rolling Stone the pair's latest collaboration was unlike anything they had done before because of John's vision loss. He said: "Well, (Elton's) got a record coming out, I think, at the beginning of next year that I contributed to." Taupin added: "But I literally don't know when that is. He did it with Andrew Watt again. And he wrote it in a completely different way simply because of his eyesight problem."

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Songwriting Reinvented

Source: MEGA Bernie Taupin revealed John created instrumental tracks for his new album.

Explaining how their usual working methods had changed, Taupin said John was no longer able to read lyrics while sitting at the piano. He said: "So he basically came up with instrumental tracks and threw basically three or four of them at me and said, 'Can you do something with these?', which I contributed to. But he's also worked with a couple of other people on there, which is great." Taupin added: "So it's a whole different ballgame for him." John previously spoke candidly about the emotional impact of losing his sight after the infection damaged his vision. In an Instagram post, he described the daily challenges of adapting to life with impaired eyesight.

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Vision Loss Struggle

Source: MEGA John expressed distress over being unable to watch his sons play sports.

He said: "I can't read. I can't see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I'm used to soaking it all up. It's distressing." John continued: "You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I'm lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here." He added: "You say to yourself, 'Just get on with it.'" Despite the significant change to his creative routine, Taupin suggested John's passion for making music remains undiminished, with the pair continuing a songwriting partnership that has produced some of the most successful songs in popular music over the past five decades.

Legacy Stays In Family

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Source: MEGA The partnership produced five decades of top-selling hits in popular music.