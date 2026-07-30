Lara Trump and Rapper Nicki Minaj 'in Talks' to Record a Duet Together — 'Ideas Have Been Exchanged'
July 30 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Lara Trump and Nicki Minaj might be making an unexpected professional move together – a duet.
The surprise team-up would come after Minaj's recent support of the MAGA movement. While Trump, 43, is the one reportedly pushing for a track together, Minaj, 43, hasn't exactly shut it down, either, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lara Trump Offers Nicki Minaj a Duet
An insider described the concept as "much more than a passing idea," but nothing has been hashed out yet.
Currently, the duo is reportedly figuring out their schedules to see if this is even possible.
“Ideas have been exchanged, and everyone involved knows it would create an enormous amount of buzz. Whether people stream it because they love it or because they can’t believe it exists is beside the point," another insider told entertainment journalist Rob Shuter.
As for how the track will resonate – the pair is said to be going for controversy.
“It’ll be one of those songs everyone has an opinion about before they’ve even heard the chorus," a third source indicated.
Lara's Music Career Began With a Tom Petty Cover
While best known as a media personality and the wife of Eric Trump, Lara also dipped her toe into the water of the music industry.
In 2023, Lara released a cover of Tom Petty's song I Won't Back Down. Despite no prior musical releases, the cover did surprisingly well, debuting at number 10 the Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart and number six on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales Chart.
The release appeared to be a dig at the Petty estate, who issued President Donald Trump's team a cease-and-desist after they used the original during his unsuccessful 2020 re-election campaign.
Her success inspired Lara to dabble in more music, including original work. Her follow up songs included Anything Is Possible and Back to Believing. She also released a tribute to first responders called Hero, which featured Madeline Jaymes.
While she started her music career in country, Lara made a genre shift toward pop and electronica. She also paired up with French Montana for the dance song No Days Off. Plus, she dropped Sah-Sah with artist Mohamed Ramadan.
Nicki Minaj Turned MAGA
As for Minaj, she's veered further into rightwing politics in the past year. While she was long believed to be a liberal, Minaj recently became cozy with the president, leaving her fans angry.
Minaj was rarely known as a political figure. In 2012, on Lil Wayne's 2012 mixtape song Mercy, Minaj rapped, "I'm a Republican voting for Mitt Romney / You lazy b---hes is f--king up the economy."
However, the line was believed at the time to be a satirical jab without any real merit.
Years later, Minaj became sympathetic toward the political right. In fact, she openly stated she was "probably the president's number one fan."
Music Artists Swerve Trump Admin
The Trump administration has controversially used mainstream music in its marketing campaigns, especially those glorifying violent acts, war, or deportation, sparking backlash from some artists.
Most recently, Katy Perry took a swing at the White House after her song Firework was used.
She wrote on X, "I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it."
"I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for," she continued. "My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare."
Other artists who have spoken out about their music being used by the Trump administration include Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen and Sabrina Carpenter.