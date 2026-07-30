Lara Trump and Rapper Nicki Minaj 'in Talks' to Record a Duet Together — 'Ideas Have Been Exchanged'

An insider described the concept as "much more than a passing idea," but nothing has been hashed out yet.

Currently, the duo is reportedly figuring out their schedules to see if this is even possible.

“Ideas have been exchanged, and everyone involved knows it would create an enormous amount of buzz. Whether people stream it because they love it or because they can’t believe it exists is beside the point," another insider told entertainment journalist Rob Shuter.

As for how the track will resonate – the pair is said to be going for controversy.

“It’ll be one of those songs everyone has an opinion about before they’ve even heard the chorus," a third source indicated.