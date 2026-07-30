Joe Rogan Turns on Trump Over Prez's Position on Genocide in Gaza: 'How Could Anybody Defend That?'

However, Trump would later reject that conclusion, telling reporters, "I don't think it's that. They're in a war." In the July 29 episode of Rogan's popular podcast, the host had other ideas, declaring he was unsure how anyone would support Israel's war in Gaza.

"How could anybody defend that?" the 58-year-old told podcast guest Tim Robbins during the exchange. "I don't even know how many people are dead. You have a complete wipeout of a city, like 90 percent of Gaza is gone."

Over 75,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, according to data from the Gaza Health Ministry.

In the 2025 United Nations commission report, they noted, "Explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities and the pattern of conduct of the Israeli security forces indicate that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group.