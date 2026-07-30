Joe Rogan Turns on Trump Over Prez's Position on Genocide in Gaza: 'How Could Anybody Defend That?'
July 30 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has once again turned on Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time over the president's position that Israel has not committed genocide in Gaza.
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in 2024, and just one year later, a United Nations commission confirmed Israel had committed genocide in a report.
Joe Rogan: 'How Could Anybody Defend That?'
However, Trump would later reject that conclusion, telling reporters, "I don't think it's that. They're in a war." In the July 29 episode of Rogan's popular podcast, the host had other ideas, declaring he was unsure how anyone would support Israel's war in Gaza.
"How could anybody defend that?" the 58-year-old told podcast guest Tim Robbins during the exchange. "I don't even know how many people are dead. You have a complete wipeout of a city, like 90 percent of Gaza is gone."
Over 75,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, according to data from the Gaza Health Ministry.
In the 2025 United Nations commission report, they noted, "Explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities and the pattern of conduct of the Israeli security forces indicate that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group.
Joe Rogan Claims Trump 'Betrayed' Voters
According to the UFC commentator, in 20 years, this will be a "universally accepted opinion." This is not the first time that Rogan, who endorsed Trump's second attempt at the presidency in 2024, has not seen eye to eye with the president.
Earlier this year, Rogan claimed the president's supporters are feeling "betrayed" over the war in Iran, which launched after Trump ordered an attack on the country in February.
"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," Rogan exclaimed, referring to Trump's previous campaign promise of "no more wars. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"
He continued, "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."
Trump 'Tricked' into Attacking Iran?
"It just doesn’t make any sense to me," Rogan added, and noted, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."
Weeks later, Rogan then claimed Trump had been "tricked" by his team into attacking Iran. In his podcast episode, Rogan and his guest, documentarian Andrew Jarecki, discussed an NBC News report that the politician receives a daily video montage briefing featuring just "stuff blowing up."
"He's just getting explosions," Jarecki claimed about the clip. "He's just getting a lot of pictures of explosions. So, he's saying, you know, we're destroying..."
Rogan then read part of the report aloud, "'The montage typically runs for about 2 minutes.' That's enough time. That should give you a nuanced perspective on an international war.... 'Has raised concerns amongst those of the president's allies that he may not be receiving the complete picture of the war.'"
"Of course he's not," Rogan raged, before claiming, "The people that tricked him into doing this in the first place don't want him to get a full, nuanced perspective of the war. Nobody thinks (this war) is a good idea."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, claimed her boss is fully aware of the situation in Iran, and said in a statement, "Anyone who has been present for conversations with President Trump knows he actively seeks and solicits the opinions of everyone in the room and expects full-throated honesty from all of his top advisors."