EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Allegedly 'Grabbed' Adult Film Star 'Around the Throat' and Promised 'Sexual Enjoyment' Years Before Latest Misconduct Claims
July 30 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A former adult film star has claimed Jared Leto once grabbed her around the throat and promised her "pure sexual enjoyment" during a frightening experience on his tour bus, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor and singer has been thrown back into the spotlight after four women came forward with new accusations of sexual misconduct and assault.
Adult Film Star Gave Jared Leto Lap Dances After a 30 Second to Mars Concert
Back in April 2002, adult-film star Vicki Marie Taylor, who also went by the professional name Corina Taylor, was appearing at a Little Rock, Ark., strip club when a roadie for Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars – which was playing at a nearby college that evening – invited her and three dancers to an after-concert get-together.
At the time, Leto, now 54, was in the middle of his three-year relationship with actress Cameron Diaz.
"The three other girls and I stripped down to bikinis, then hung out with Jared and the band backstage after their show," Taylor claimed. "Then Jared invited me onto his tour bus. His brother Shannon, the band’s drummer, was already on it, and the three of us were alone."
Taylor allegedly proceeded to give the Masters of the Universe star a lap dance, before he asked she give Shannon one as well.
"As I started dancing for Shannon, Jared suddenly grabbed my throat from behind and said to me, 'I can reach pure sexual enjoyment just by looking into your eyes!'" she alleged. "I was kind of shocked – and I wondered, 'Does he do this with Cameron, too?'"
'Then Jared Dropped His Pants'
Taylor said moments later, Leto allegedly sat down and watched her dance on Shannon for another 10 minutes, before shocking her once more.
"Then Jared dropped his pants," claimed Taylor. "I've been performing in adult videos for three years – and all I can say is, Jared should be prouder of his assets than any of my co-stars."
Taylor insists there was never any sex between her and either Leto brother, and the strange experience ended after 20 minutes when a roadie announced they had to leave for their next gig.
Jared Leto Faces New Accusations
On Wednesday, July 29, four women – who were all reportedly between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged abuse – accused the Hollywood star of various acts of misconduct and sexual assault in the new BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret.
Leto's new accusers claim they were each confronted by the actor between 2002 and 2016. A total of 10 women participated in the new BBC documentary, nine of whom are sharing their stories publicly for the first time.
The new allegations come a year after the Tron: Ares star faced similar accusations from nine women in Hollywood, several of whom were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.
Leto has dismissed the claims.
"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false," he said in a statement provided to Radar.
A Former Model Claims She was 16 When Jared Leto Approached Her
Another allegation came from model Laura La Rue, who stated that she was just 16 when Leto, then 36, began a series of flirtatious conversations with her and invited her back to his home. She also brought up an incident in which Leto allegedly walked into a room when she was "completely naked."
"He just walked out, d--k out, like it was normal," she claimed.
Leto's reps previously dismissed La Rue's claims as having no merit.
"Their communications contain nothing sexual or inappropriate and Ms. La Rue later applied to work as his personal assistant," they said in a statement.