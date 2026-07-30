EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Allegedly 'Grabbed' Adult Film Star 'Around the Throat' and Promised 'Sexual Enjoyment' Years Before Latest Misconduct Claims

Back in April 2002, adult-film star Vicki Marie Taylor, who also went by the professional name Corina Taylor, was appearing at a Little Rock, Ark., strip club when a roadie for Leto's band, Thirty Seconds to Mars – which was playing at a nearby college that evening – invited her and three dancers to an after-concert get-together.

At the time, Leto, now 54, was in the middle of his three-year relationship with actress Cameron Diaz.

"The three other girls and I stripped down to bikinis, then hung out with Jared and the band backstage after their show," Taylor claimed. "Then Jared invited me onto his tour bus. His brother Shannon, the band’s drummer, was already on it, and the three of us were alone."

Taylor allegedly proceeded to give the Masters of the Universe star a lap dance, before he asked she give Shannon one as well.

"As I started dancing for Shannon, Jared suddenly grabbed my throat from behind and said to me, 'I can reach pure sexual enjoyment just by looking into your eyes!'" she alleged. "I was kind of shocked – and I wondered, 'Does he do this with Cameron, too?'"