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Home > News > The View

'The View' Accused of Being a 'Democrat Socialist Party Infomercial' Over Guest List — As ABC Wars Against Trump's FCC

'The View' was accused of having more left-leaning guests.
Source: @TheView/Youtube 

'The View' was accused of having more left-leaning guests.

July 30 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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The View was accused of being an "infomercial" for Democratic Socialists after a report claimed the show booked 17 times more left-leaning guests than conservative ones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a recent study done by The Media Research Center – a conservative nonprofit – there were allegedly 87 liberal guests and only five conservatives from September 2025 to July 2026.

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Political Leanings of 'The View' Guests Explored

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Robert De Niro was not included in the conservative study.
Source: @TheView/Youtube 

Robert De Niro was not included in the conservative study.

Throughout Season 29, The View actually featured a total of 321 guests. However, the data was gathered by exclusively counting the ones who specifically spoke on politics and their personal leanings during their appearances on the morning show, rather than simply promoting projects or chatting about other current events, according to a report obtained by the Daily Wire.

"If a celebrity did not discuss politics, they were not included in the count of political leanings even if they had a history of being outspoken in the past," a statement on the methodology of the study explained. "For example, actor Robert De Niro had a history of speaking out against President Trump, but was not included in the liberal count because politics did not come up."

Conservative guest hosts who filled in for Alyssa Farah Griffin during her maternity leave – such as Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Savannah Chrisley – were also not included, as they were co-hosts and not official guests.

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Jill Biden made an appearance on 'The View' in Season 29.
Source: @theview/youtube

Jill Biden made an appearance on 'The View' in Season 29.

Some memorable political guests on the Democratic side include NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, former First Lady Jill Biden and Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico.

Meanwhile, former mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, ex-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, actress Cheryl Hines, and Vice President J.D. Vance all had politically conservative views.

But the study appeared to take more than just their political beliefs into consideration. Oddly, Greene was only counted as conservative for one of her appearances. Most recently, she was lumped in as a liberal guest, possibly due to her ongoing feud with Trump, though her political beliefs still remain conservative.

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'Not Diverse at All'

J.D. Vance promoted his book on 'The View'.
Source: @The View/YouTube

J.D. Vance promoted his book on 'The View'.

According to MRC President David Bozell, "The View’s 87-5 guest ratio proves the show is not diverse at all. It’s a Democrat Socialist Party infomercial." The View has not claimed to be politically neutral, and both the show's guests and their hosts have varied beliefs.

While Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin are more liberal; Griffin and Ana Navarro have conservative perspectives, and Sara Haines considers herself moderate

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'The View' Vs. The FCC

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Brendan Carr launched an investigation into ABC.
Source: MEGA

Brendan Carr launched an investigation into ABC.

This comes amid ABC's ongoing battle against Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, who launched an investigation into whether The View should be required to follow the "equal time" rule for its political content.

In response, Disney argued that the morning show was given a "bona fide news exemption" on the issue more than 20 years ago.

"The View's exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," the statement read. "Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV. The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."

The View is expected to return for Season 30 in September.

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