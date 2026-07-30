'The View' Accused of Being a 'Democrat Socialist Party Infomercial' Over Guest List — As ABC Wars Against Trump's FCC

This comes amid ABC's ongoing battle against Trump-appointed Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, who launched an investigation into whether The View should be required to follow the "equal time" rule for its political content.

In response, Disney argued that the morning show was given a "bona fide news exemption" on the issue more than 20 years ago.

"The View's exemption remains valid, and the constitutional infirmities in the equal time doctrine are even more pronounced today, when the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information," the statement read. "Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer, or connected TV. The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms, even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there."

The View is expected to return for Season 30 in September.